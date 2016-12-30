Steve Helber / AP Images

What The Navy's Proposed $1.6 Billion Nuclear Facility Means For Idaho

Earlier this month, the Navy announced plans to build a $1.6 billion facility in Idaho to handle fuel waste from the nation’s nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers over the next forty years. The new structure will be built on the Idaho National Laboratory site about 50 miles from Idaho Falls. Keith Ridler with the Associated Press has been following this story, and says Idaho officials are in favor of the facility. "The state doesn't have concerns over the Navy part of this," says...

HighSpeedInternet.com

A Lost Fish Tops Idaho's Google List For 2016

Andrew Selsky / AP Images

In His Last Days, Obama Could Create National Monument Near Idaho Border

The Year In Review: Our Top 10 Idaho Web Stories of 2016

By Dec 30, 2016
USGS

2016: For better or for worse? Depends on who you ask. Regardless of opinions, here's a fact: 2017 is just around the corner. And, as always, it's hard not to get excited about a new year full of potential and unknowns.

US Considers Mining Limits In West To Save Sage Grouse

By & Dec 29, 2016
sage grouse, wildlife
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Flickr Creative Commons

The Obama administration offered five possible plans Thursday for limiting mining on federal land in the West to protect the vulnerable greater sage grouse, but it isn't saying which it prefers.

The options range from banning new mining activity on about 15,000 square miles for up to 20 years to imposing no additional restrictions on mine locations.

The rules would affect sage grouse habitat on federal land in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

Nampa To Get New Fire Chief

By Dec 29, 2016
Idaho Statesman

Nampa could soon have a fire chief, after the last one was seriously injured in a crash and faces a DUI charge.

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry says he’s picked Fire Marshal Phil Roberts as the city’s next fire chief. Roberts has been fire marshal since June of 2015 and does double duty as Nampa Fire’s public information officer.

2 Dogs Attacked By Mountain Lion Near Ketchum

By Dec 28, 2016
Idaho Department of Fish and Game

One dog has died and another is injured after they were apparently attacked by a mountain lion in a subdivision south of Ketchum.

Wildlife officials trapped and released the mountain lion in a remote area after the Thursday attacks, The Idaho Mountain Express reported.

A female Australian shepherd, named Pepper, died from her wounds after the attack in the Gimlet neighborhood and a male yellow Labrador retriever, named Barkley, is recuperating.

Police: Nearly Half Of Idaho's Rape Kits Not Sent To Lab

By Dec 28, 2016
AP

A new state audit of the evidence collected in Idaho's sexual assault investigations shows that law enforcement officials didn't submit nearly half of the rape kits to be tested.

Officials say that's largely because the cases were no longer being investigated or the agency determined no crime had been committed.

The Idaho State Police released its findings last week as required under a state law enacted earlier this year.

United Dairymen Of Idaho Get In On Mannequin Challenge

By Dec 28, 2016
103.5 KISSFM Boise / YouTube

The world wide web is just over a quarter century old, but the history behind the latest head-scratching phenomenon making the rounds (and likely to soon be passé if it isn’t already) goes back centuries.

Idaho Highway 55 Could See Construction And A New Bridge Next Year

By Dec 28, 2016
J. Stephen Conn / Flickr

If you drive on Idaho Highway 55, get ready for some construction slowdowns in the New Year.

For anyone traveling north from Boise to Banks, Cascade, Donnelly or beyond, Highway 55 is the main route, and an extremely busy one, especially in the summer months. Any construction project on the highway is of interest to travelers, especially one that will take 10 to 12 months and replace an entire bridge.

The Idaho Transportation Department will hold a meeting next week to talk about their project to replace the Idaho 55/Payette River Bridge.

Anniversary Of Oregon Refuge Occupation Approaches

By Dec 27, 2016
Amelia Templeton / OPB

As we approach the anniversary of the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, some of the people involved still face charges.

It was Monday January 2, 2016 when an armed group of protestors took over the refuge. Led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy, the occupiers were protesting the jailing of two ranchers and wanted the government to turn over public lands to local control.

New Construction Project To Affect Cole, Fairview Drivers In Boise

By Dec 26, 2016
Ada County Highway District

Starting next week, the Ada County Highway District will begin work on a major construction project at Cole Road and Fairview Avenue in Boise. That will impact your commute.

Beginning January 3, ACHD will start the project by closing down Cole Road south of Fairview through February. Drivers will be detoured to Milwaukee and Curtis through Emerald.

First Flu Death In Idaho This Influenza Season

By Dec 23, 2016
U.S. Pacific Fleet

A southern Idaho man is the first person to die in the state from the flu this season.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports the man was over the age of 50 and died from an influenza-related illness. He’s the first person in Idaho to die in the 2016-2017 season.

Last flu season, 26 people died from the flu in Idaho. The average number of deaths in a year in the Gem State is 23. In the 2012-2013 season, 35 people died.

Happy holidays from everyone here at Boise State Public Radio.

Check out our staff "holiday traditions" video!

