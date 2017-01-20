BLM Signs Off On Idaho Portion Of Gateway West Power Line
The Bureau of Land Management has given the green light to the final federal land section of the Gateway West Transmission Line. It’s called a Record of Decision, or ROD, and wraps up the federal permission process for the 990-mile power line from Glenrock, Wyoming to Melba, Idaho. The two companies building the line, Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power, started working with the BLM on the project in 2007. Wyoming’s stretch of line was approved, but in Idaho there were questions about two...
