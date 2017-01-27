Jason Lantz / Idaho Bureau of Land Management

Insurance Claims Top More Than $25M For January Snowstorm

Four days in January cost Southwest Idaho and Eastern Oregon more than $25 million in winter storm damage. The Idaho Statesman talked with a New Jersey-based company that analyzes insurance claims data, and reports the Jan. 6-9 storm meets the industry standard of a “catastrophic event.” Verisk Analytics says the total pricetag for damaged homes, cars and businesses is unclear. “The total cost for collapsed buildings, wrecked cars, flooded homes and other winter damage? That’s unclear at this...

John Miller / AP Images

Idaho U.S. Attorney To Resign After Six Years Under Obama

Idaho Ed News

'She's My Party's Nominee;' Bedke Signs Letter Backing DeVos

Idaho Lawmakers Listen To Health Care Concerns

By & Jan 27, 2017

Idaho residents flocked to the Capitol Friday to urge lawmakers to provide health care to the state's neediest citizens, address Idaho's medical transportation system and reform religious exemptions.

The testimony was part of the annual listening session hosted by the House and Senate Health and Welfare Committees.

Idaho Lawmaker Heather Scott Tries To Get Committees Back

By Jan 27, 2017
Ada County Statehouse Capitol Building Steps
Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

North Idaho Representative Heather Scott stood on the House floor Friday and asked to be allowed to return to her committees.

“I respectfully request that I be returned to my committees so I can properly perform my duly elected position and the voice of the citizens in District 1 in North Idaho will no longer be silenced," said Scott.

Forest Service, Environmental Groups Settle Megaload Lawsuit

By Jan 27, 2017
megaload, transportation
Jessica Robinson / Northwest News Network

Environmental groups, the Nez Perce Tribe and the U.S. Forest Service said Friday that they have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over huge "megaload" shipments on a scenic northwestern Idaho highway by tractor trailers.

The shipments had been on hold since 2013 along a 100-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 between Lewiston, Idaho and the Montana border.

President Trump's Tweets, Annotated

By Jan 27, 2017
Chelsea Beck / NPR

President Trump tweets a lot. With tens of millions of followers on Twitter, Trump proposes policy, shares his latest actions and reacts to the news. But 140 characters rarely gives the full context. Here, we attempt to do just that for key tweets.

Brutal Western Winter Has Been Terrible For Animals

By Jan 27, 2017
Keith Kohl / Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP

Antelope injured while falling on ice. Horses stranded in snowy mountains. Cougars descending from their wilderness lairs to forage in a town.

It's been a beastly winter in the American West, not just for people but for animals too. One storm after another has buried much of the region in snow, and temperatures have often stayed below freezing, endangering a rich diversity of wild animals.

Legislative Update: More Bills Roll Into The Idaho Statehouse

By Jan 27, 2017
capitol, JFAC
Emilie Ritter Saunders / Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho Legislature is ramping up its third week of the 2017 session.

This week, lawmakers are considering tax reductions in a surplus budget year. They’re also considering tweaking election rules when it comes to running for office. And the legislature’s budget writers, the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee, or JFAC as it’s known, is hearing budget requests from state agencies.

In this week’s 2017 Weekly Legislative Update, Boise State University Political Science Professor Gary Moncrief says the real work of the session is getting underway.

Change In Administration Means Change In Narrative At INL

By Jan 26, 2017
Keith Ridler / AP

As priorities and strategy dramatically shift in Washington DC with Donald Trump assuming the presidency, officials at the Idaho National Lab are altering their narrative to better align with the new administration.

With Trump's White House saying the jury is out on climate change and a lack of clarity on the direction of energy research, INL officials plan to focus less on themes surrounding greenhouse gases and more on the facility's role in energy security and as a font of good jobs.

It's Not Easy To Legislate During A Budget Surplus

By Jan 26, 2017
AP

As the Idaho Legislature prepares its annual budget, it's debating on how best to handle a $139 million surplus. That's a good thing. But according to experts, the presence of a one-time surplus can make political decisions very difficult.

Earlier this month, a panel of academics and journalists at the City Club of Boise wondered what Idaho legislators would do with a substantial surplus. Retired professor Jim Weatherby said that dealing with excess funds can be harder than dealing with a deficit.

Multiple Winter Storms Bring Potholes To Treasure Valley Roadways

By Jan 26, 2017
Dean Shareski / Flickr

This winter’s snow and cold temperatures have taken a toll on area roads. And it’s not just piles of snow that are causing problems. On many streets there are new potholes to worry about.

Potholes crop up every winter, but back-to-back storms this season have made these road hazards blossom.

The Idaho Transportation Department says usually there is time after a winter storm for crews to put temporary patches on potholes. But with so many storms so close together, they can't keep up.

Idaho Horsemen Still Fighting To Revive Industry

By Jan 25, 2017
Les Bois Park Live Horse Racing
Samantha Wright / Boise State Public Radio

Idaho's horsemen groups are urging the state's racing commission to sign off on a last-ditch effort to save their faltering industry after failing to convince the Legislature to reinstate lucrative betting machines known as instant racing terminals.

John Sheldon, the operator of Idaho's largest horse racing track, told commissioners Wednesday that they already have the authority to allow tracks to use instant racing terminals.

