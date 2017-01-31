Kurt Carpenter / USGS

Researchers Present Work On Water Quality Issues At Idaho Workshop

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is holding its 27th annual water quality workshop at Boise State this week. Dan Wise is with the U.S. Geological Survey in Oregon, and Wednesday he’s presenting his findings from a regional study on phosphorus in streams. Here’s a quick high school science refresher: Phosphorus is a chemical element and is essential for life. It’s in chemical fertilizer, as well as in animal and human waste. But there’s a delicate balance – too much phosphorus can...

Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Attorney General Settles Fraud Suit With Western Union

Darin Oswald / Idaho Statesman

Idaho Senator Crapo Receives Hundreds Of Calls After Trump Executive Order

Boise Becomes 'Welcoming City' But Not 'Sanctuary City'

By 44 seconds ago
Darin Oswald / Idaho Statesman

The Boise City Council has voted unanimously to adopt a resolution affirming the city's role as a welcoming community and a community of refuge.

The Idaho Statesman reports the resolution passed Tuesday declares "the City of Boise is committed to being a Welcoming City and creating a community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe and able to fully participate in, and contribute to, our city's economic and social life."

Wildlife Agency's Fee Increase Shot Down By Idaho Lawmaker

By 19 hours ago
Idaho Fish & Game Headquarters Office Sign Director
Dan Greenwood / Boise State Public Radio

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is trying to figure out its next move after a plan to increase hunting and fishing fees for the first time in roughly 13 years got shot down.

Spokesman Mike Keckler said Tuesday that the agency's director and the Idaho Fish and Game Commission are working on possible alternatives.

The chairman of the House Resources and Conservation Committee, Republican Rep. Marc Gibbs of Grace, told the commission Friday that the proposed legislation had problems and wouldn't advance.

Idaho Businesses Weigh In On Trump's Executive Order

By 20 hours ago
Idaho Statesman

The president's executive action is getting mixed reactions from the business community in Idaho. The spectrum of responses runs from concern for workers' families and the talent pool – to silence.

Idaho House Committee Introduces New Felon Firearm Ban

By 21 hours ago
Scott Graf / Boise State Public Radio

An Idaho House panel has introduced legislation that would expand the list of the worst kind of felons banned from owning firearms.

Lawmakers spiked a similar effort last year after Republicans opposed including felony convictions for arson, racketeering and rioting as qualifiers to lose one's right to own firearms.

Under the new proposal, terrorists, criminal gang members, human trafficking and hijacking convictions would be banned from owning firearms, even if they are discharged from their sentences.

Idaho, Washington Foreign Students Urged To Stay In U.S.

By 23 hours ago
AP

University presidents in Idaho and Washington State are urging foreign students to avoid trips home or international travel following President Donald Trump's recent executive order.

The order blocks people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, along with other limitations placed on refugees.

Idaho Democratic Leader Responds To Immigration Bill

By & Lantz McGinnis-Brown Jan 31, 2017
Samantha Wright / Boise State Public Radio

Monday Idaho House Rep. Greg Chaney (R-Caldwell) introduced a bill opposing the adoption of sanctuary cities. Although Idaho has no sanctuary cities in place, the lawmaker says his proposal would ensure that no state funding would ever be given to cities and counties that refuse to enforce federal immigration laws.
 
House Minority leader Mat Erpelding (D-Boise) blasted the bill.
 

Idaho Citizens And Politicos Weigh In On Donald Trump's Refugee Ban

By Jan 30, 2017
Matt Guilhem / Boise State Public Radio

More than 600 people held signs, chanted and demonstrated yesterday at the Boise Airport in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees from entering the country.

“No hate. No Fear. Refugees are welcome here!” resounded through the concourse between the airport’s check-in counters and security area.

Boise Trash And Recycling Service Reports Issues From Snowy Alleys

By & Jan 30, 2017
J. Mc. / Flickr Creative Commons

The City of Boise wants people to move their inaccessible bins from alleys to the street. The request comes after winter storms that have made some alleys with piled-up snow and ice impossible for trucks to navigate.

Here's the full press release from the city:

Lawsuit Settlement To Effectively Ban Megaloads On Highway In Idaho

By Doug Nadvornick Jan 30, 2017
Spokane Public Radio

The Forest Service has settled a lawsuit with a conservation group and an Idaho Indian tribe that will allow oversized truck loads to resume using a two-lane federal highway through an environmentally-sensitive section of the Idaho Panhandle. But the settlement essentially bans so-called megaloads of oil equipment destined for the oil sands in Alberta.

Treasure Valley Buses Get Free WiFi For Passengers

By Jan 30, 2017
Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

Treasure Valley bus riders are now able to cruise the web at the same time they cruise around town.

ValleyRide buses are offering free wireless internet to their users. The WiFi is another step toward modernization of the bus system; in Oct. 2016, the system opened a brand new underground transit center in downtown.

According to a press release from Valley Regional Transit, the service will come with filters to block access to websites deemed inappropriate. Many cities across the world have offered free internet on buses for years.

