BLM Signs Off On Idaho Portion Of Gateway West Power Line

The Bureau of Land Management has given the green light to the final federal land section of the Gateway West Transmission Line. It’s called a Record of Decision, or ROD, and wraps up the federal permission process for the 990-mile power line from Glenrock, Wyoming to Melba, Idaho. The two companies building the line, Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power, started working with the BLM on the project in 2007. Wyoming’s stretch of line was approved, but in Idaho there were questions about two...

Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

LISTEN: Why Two Local High School Students Organized Women's March On Idaho

Ada County Statehouse Capitol Building Entrance Steps Bell
Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

Legislative Update: Will Lawmakers Change Idaho's Primary?

Idaho Power Looking For Expenditure Approval

By Jan 20, 2017
IdahoPower.com

As part of a push to relicense the Hells Canyon hydroelectric facilities, Idaho Power is seeking an expenditure review by the state’s Public Utilities Commission

If the commission agrees to review the $221 million spent by Idaho Power and grants a prudency determination, the electric company could recoup that money from ratepayers.

Wild Animals Struggle With Heavy Snow, Winter Weather In Idaho

By Jan 20, 2017
Richard Carter / Flickr Creative Commons

While Idaho residents are lamenting heavy snowpack and icy roads, wildlife in the state have been struggling in the backcountry.

Idaho Fish and Game officials told the Post Register that the tough winter will likely mean higher mortality rates for elk and deer that are coping with heavily crusted snowpack.

Bergdahl Lawyers: Trump's Criticism Prevents Fair Trial

By Jan 20, 2017
Washington Post screenshot / YouTube

President Donald Trump's scathing criticism of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will prevent the soldier from getting a fair trial on charges he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan, Bergdahl's attorneys said Friday.

In a motion filed shortly after Trump was sworn in, defense lawyers asked a military judge to dismiss the charges against Bergdahl and argued the Republican's comments have violated his due process rights and amount to unlawful command influence.

Boise State Students Create Business Ideas To Help Refugees, Compete For $1M

By Jan 20, 2017
Laura Gilmore / Flickr Creative Commons

Several Boise State students will compete in an international contest, with the chance to win $1 million. The student teams were chosen out of more than 50,000, and their projects seek to help refugees.

Live Coverage: Inauguration Day 2017

By Jan 20, 2017
Chelsea Beck / NPR

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Follow NPR's full online coverage with this live blog.

Will Obama Pardon Bergdahl; Create Oregon Monument?

By Jan 19, 2017
White House

There are only a few hours left in Barack Obama’s presidency and chances are dimming that he’ll move on two issues with ties to Idaho.

There has been speculation over the last few months of Obama’s presidency that he might create a National Monument across Idaho’s border in eastern Oregon.

Teacher Salaries Up 5 Percent, Two Years Into Career Ladder

By Jan 19, 2017
Idaho Ed News

Idaho’s average teacher salary has increased by slightly more than 5 percent since 2015, when the state adopted a five-year plan to boost pay.

Like many averages, this number tells only part of the story.

In 26 districts and charters across Idaho, average salaries increased by more than 10 percent. In 19 districts and charters, the average actually decreased — which happens when experienced teachers retire or resign, and entry-level teachers take their place.

New Floodplain Map Could Affect Treasure Valley Insurance Rates

By Jan 19, 2017
Rick Strack / Boise State Public Radio

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released new floodplain maps. Those revisions could impact some Treasure Valley residents.

The new maps cover parts of Ada and Canyon Counties.

The floodplain is an area that has a one percent chance of being inundated each year. The new maps chart areas facing the risk of being overrun with water along the Boise River, Nine Mile Creek and Willow Creek among others.

Idaho Lawmaker Apologizes After Being Removed From Committee Assignments

By Jan 19, 2017
Otto Kitsinger / AP Images

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke removed Republican Rep. Heather Scott from her three legislative committee assignments last week, causing a stir in the statehouse. Bedke made the announcement after Scott commented to another female lawmaker that women only move up in the capitol by trading sexual favors.

Two Federal Agencies Approve New Phosphate Mine In Eastern Idaho

By & Jan 18, 2017
John Miller / AP Photo

Two federal agencies have approved a 2.4-mile-long open pit phosphate mine proposed by a Canadian company in southeastern Idaho.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service late last week issued separate decisions approving the plan by Calgary-based Agrium Inc.

The BLM manages the area where the mining will occur, while the Forest Service manages land that will receive waste materials.

