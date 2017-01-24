Lacey Daley / Boise State Public Radio

Students Animate Idaho Capitol At 'STEM Matters Day'

Projects centering on STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — took over the capitol rotunda in Boise Tuesday. From robots launching balls through a hoop to projects engineered out of Legos, the skills of tomorrow were on show by the students of today. Among the displays at the event, one from the Wilder School District stands out. It focuses on an animation program that brings cartoons to the classroom. Jeff Dillon, superintendent of the Wilder School District and Wilder Elementary...

Tom Michael / Boise State Public Radio

Afghanistan War Vet Travis Mills Tells His Story At Boise State

flu, flu shot, sickness
US Army Corps Of Engineers / Flickr Creative Commons

Spike In Flu Cases Affects Idaho's Older Residents

Idaho Horsemen Still Fighting To Revive Industry

Les Bois Park Live Horse Racing
Samantha Wright / Boise State Public Radio

Idaho's horsemen groups are urging the state's racing commission to sign off on a last-ditch effort to save their faltering industry after failing to convince the Legislature to reinstate lucrative betting machines known as instant racing terminals.

John Sheldon, the operator of Idaho's largest horse racing track, told commissioners Wednesday that they already have the authority to allow tracks to use instant racing terminals.

Moscow Residents Complain About Too-Bright LED Streetlights

By Jan 24, 2017
LED Street Lighs / Pinterest

As the city of Moscow replaces streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs, some residents are complaining the change is too bright for residential neighborhoods.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that as traditional high-pressure sodium lights burn out across the city they are being replaced with LED streetlights. Some people say the new bulbs glow too bright.

Idaho Tax Bill Advances Despite Gay Marriage Objections

By & Jan 24, 2017
Idaho Representative Steve Hartgen / Facebook

The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted Tuesday to bring the state's tax code in line with federal rules, despite facing objections from two lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages.

Cougar And Her 3 Kittens Captured And Relocated In Idaho

By Jan 24, 2017
Idaho Department of Fish and Game

State officials have captured a female mountain lion and her three kittens in a residential area near the eastern Idaho city of Pocatello and relocated them to a more remote spot.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Monday that workers with a dog treed the mountain lion kittens weighing from 35 to 50 pounds on Thursday and used catch poles to extricate them from the branches.

Officials say workers treed the adult cougar Friday and used a tranquilizer dart.

Fish and Game says the four mountain lions were reunited and released in a remote area later Friday.

Harsh Winter Prompts Emergency Feeding Of Idaho Big Game

By Jan 24, 2017
Troy Maben / AP Images

The harsh winter across much of Idaho has caused problems for some big game. Wildlife officials have begun emergency feeding for vulnerable species.

The unusually cold and snowy winter in southern Idaho has forced some animals to lower elevations in search of food. Idaho Fish and Game officials say winter feeding is necessary to help some big game get through the tough season, especially mule deer. The practice also helps deter the wildlife from highways and private property.

Idaho To Stop Enforcing Telemedicine Abortion Bans

By Jan 23, 2017
www.plannedparenthood.org

Women will no longer be banned from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine in Idaho under a newly reached agreement.

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands announced Monday that the lawsuit settlement lifts unnecessary burdens on women seeking safe abortions.

The organization's lawsuit was directed at two laws passed in 2015 that required doctors to be present when administering pregnancy-ending pills.

Researchers Program Drones To Find Virus-Infected Potatoes

By & Jan 23, 2017
Pat Joyce / Flickr

Researchers at Idaho State University have programmed drones to be able to identify potatoes infected with a virus.

Researchers say they've been able to find individual plants infected with potato virus Y, commonly called PVY, with 90 percent accuracy using cameras mounted on drones, The Capital Press reported Friday.

Otter Signs Snow Disaster Declaration For Washington County

By Jan 23, 2017
Bill Dentzer / Idaho Statesman

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has signed a disaster declaration for Washington County in west-central Idaho due to snow accumulations.

The proclamation signed Monday makes available $65,000 that officials in Weiser say is needed to truck snow out of the city.

The document notes that snow is putting buildings at risk. The Idaho Statesman reports that Weiser's only grocery store collapsed under the weight of snow last week.

Winter Weather Affecting Sun Valley Airport

By Jan 23, 2017
US Air Force / Flickr Creative Commons

People flying in and out of Sun Valley have had a difficult time this winter with flights regularly being diverted or canceled due to winter weather conditions.

The chairman of the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority, Ron Fairfax, calls this winter the worst he’s seen in 20 years.

Data from the airport shows 30 flights were diverted between December 4 and December 26. Just two flights were canceled.

Spent Nuclear Fuel Shipment To Idaho Lab Remains In Limbo

By Jan 23, 2017
inl.gov

The director of the Idaho National Laboratory says it's problematic whether a small quantity of spent nuclear fuel needed for research will be allowed into Idaho this spring.

The lab renegotiated a research agreement to allow the shipment to be received later this year, Mark Peters told the Post Register.

