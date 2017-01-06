Sally Jewell, sage grouse
Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Sage Grouse Lawsuit Dismissed, Federal Judge Says Otter Has No Standing

A federal district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter against the Obama administration. In September 2015, Otter’s office filed suit against the Interior Department, arguing the federal agency illegally imposed land-use restrictions to protect the imperiled sage grouse. Now – a year and a half later – U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan dismissed the lawsuit.
The state’s lawsuit argued that the feds cut them out of the management and planning...

AP

Funding, Flexibility Among Idaho Gov. Butch Otter’s Concerns For Idaho Health Exchange

State Of The Station: BSPR's Look Ahead At 2017

Ada County Declares Disaster Ahead Of Weekend Storm, Boise To Focus On Downtown Snow Removal

By & Jan 6, 2017
Tom Michael / Boise State Public Radio

UPDATE: 4:55p.m. - Ada County has announced a local disaster emergency because of hazardous winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from Saturday morning to Sunday night, with a chance of 6-10 inches of snow to accumulate over the weekend. The county declaration means state resources are freed up to help clear roads in the Treasure Valley.

Idaho's Governor Reveals Sneak Peek Priorities For 2017 Legislative Session

By Jan 6, 2017
AP Photo

Speaking at an Associated Press legislative preview Friday, Idaho Governor Butch Otter hinted at some of his priorities for the 2017 session.

Otter traditionally unveils his budget and policy plans in his State of the State speech, which he gives on the first day of the session, which is Monday. But he did give a sneak peek Friday morning when he said his main focus will be education.

He’ll ask lawmakers for $58 million for the teacher pay raise program known as the Career Ladder. The five-year plan is in its third year and Otter says the goals are straightforward.

Idaho's Sage Grouse Lawsuit Dismissed By Federal Judge

By Jan 6, 2017
sage grouse, wildlife
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Flickr Creative Commons

A judge has rejected Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's lawsuit contending the Obama administration acted illegally by imposing federal land-use restrictions intended to protect the sage grouse in Idaho and southwestern Montana.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in dismissing the lawsuit Thursday didn't rule on the merits of the claims but said Otter lacked standing because the state didn't prove it had been injured.

Because Otter lacked standing, the court says it doesn't have jurisdiction and dismissed the lawsuit.

How ACHD Is Dealing With The Aftermath Of Unusual Snow Year

By Jan 6, 2017
Frankie Barnhil / Boise State Public Radio

Six-and-a-half inches of snow fell Tuesday in Boise, bringing the total snow depth to 15 inches so far this year – a new record. The snow storm prompted the closure of area schools and some businesses, and caused almost 100 car accidents.

 

“The last 29 years I guess the district looks wise for not investing in plow trucks that they didn’t need," says Ada County Highway District President Paul Woods. "Now on this 30th year I guess one could say: ‘Well how come you don’t have more trucks?’”

Legislative Update: A Preview Of The 2017 Idaho Session

By Jan 6, 2017
Gary Moncrief

It’s a new year for Republicans who now control government at the national level. And also for the 2017 Idaho Legislature, which leans even more toward the GOP after losing four Democratic seats in the fall elections. That means change in Washington D.C. and in the Gem State.

Today, we bring you our first 2017 Weekly Legislative Update. We’ll be taking a close look at what happens in the Idaho Statehouse, both in the public eye and behind the scenes.

Lion's Roar Falls Silent At Zoo Boise

By Jan 5, 2017
Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise says it’s sad to report that Jabari the lion was euthanized Wednesday.

We told you last year that the 14-year-old lion was diagnosed with lymphoma. He was getting treatment, including chemotherapy. But his health continued to decline and his condition worsened recently.

It was 2008 when Jabari and two female lions opened the African Plains Exhibit. He was a favorite at the zoo, often roaring during the day.

Idaho Legislator Takes Lessons Into Second Term

By Doug Nadvornick Jan 5, 2017
Idaho State Legislature

Many first-time elected officials go into office with plans to push for major changes they promised during their campaigns. Then their experience in office leads them to moderate their views. For others whose ideas were more mainstream, the evolution as an elected official is more nuanced.

 

Second-term Idaho state Representative Eric Redman is a big, soft-spoken guy who spent 44 years in private industry. Most of that was in the insurance and real estate sectors. But serving in politics?

Treefort Lands Powerhouse Women, Storyfort Book Club Begins

By Jan 5, 2017

The latest announcement from Treefort Music Fest adds some powerhouse female voices to the five-day Boise event, including that of Minneapolis rapper Lizzo. Her song “Good As Hell” was something of a summertime anthem, and landed on NPR Music’s best of list for 2016.

All The Snow May Lead To Flooding Across Idaho

By Jan 5, 2017
Little Black Star / Flickr

Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management is warning of possible flooding around the state, thanks to recent winter storms.

The Idaho Emergency Operations Center is now at the level of Heightened Awareness. That means the threat level is moderate and could develop into a state-level emergency disaster.

Officials are watching the Lemhi River, Big Wood River and the Snake River at Weiser, all of which have ice jams and minor flooding. Ice jams occur when shallow areas of the river freeze faster than deeper spots and the ice gets stuck around bends and curves.

Southwest Idaho Officials Deploy Entire Snow Removal Fleet

By Jan 4, 2017
Michael Kappel / Flickr Creative Commons

Officials in southwest Idaho's highly populated Ada County say they've deployed their entire fleet of snow removal equipment and contracted with private entities for more as a winter storm moves through.

The Ada County Highway District on Wednesday says 58 pieces of equipment ranging from snow plows to anti-icing units are in action and that six private road graders have also been hired.

The National Weather Service says about 5 inches of snow have fallen in the last 24 hours in the snowstorm expected to last until late Wednesday in an area that includes Boise.

