Students Animate Idaho Capitol At 'STEM Matters Day'
Projects centering on STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — took over the capitol rotunda in Boise Tuesday. From robots launching balls through a hoop to projects engineered out of Legos, the skills of tomorrow were on show by the students of today. Among the displays at the event, one from the Wilder School District stands out. It focuses on an animation program that brings cartoons to the classroom. Jeff Dillon, superintendent of the Wilder School District and Wilder Elementary...
- As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip
- Rogue National Park Accounts Emerge On Twitter Amid Social Media Gag Orders
- Trump And His Organization Lawyer Up For The Ethics War Ahead
- Can Sobriety Tests Weed Out Drivers Who've Smoked Too Much Weed?
- Classic Novel '1984' Sales Are Up In The Era Of 'Alternative Facts'