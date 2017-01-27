Insurance Claims Top More Than $25M For January Snowstorm
Four days in January cost Southwest Idaho and Eastern Oregon more than $25 million in winter storm damage. The Idaho Statesman talked with a New Jersey-based company that analyzes insurance claims data, and reports the Jan. 6-9 storm meets the industry standard of a “catastrophic event.” Verisk Analytics says the total pricetag for damaged homes, cars and businesses is unclear. “The total cost for collapsed buildings, wrecked cars, flooded homes and other winter damage? That’s unclear at this...
- Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets
- Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order
- With National Security Council Shakeup, Steve Bannon Gets A Seat At The Table
- FACT CHECK: Trump Tweets On Christians, ISIS And Vetting Miss The Bigger Picture
- Tech Executives Fiercely Criticize Trump Immigration Order