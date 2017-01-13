Idaho Dairy Sued By Former Workers From Mexico
A lawsuit filed in district court in Boise earlier this month pits an Idaho dairy against former employees from Mexico. Six veterinarians are suing Funk Dairy southeast of Twin Falls for human trafficking and breach of contract, among other charges. The vets are from Mexico, and say they were hired to work at the dairy in 2014 under false pretenses. According to the Capital Press , the lawsuit alleges a criminal conspiracy to bring them to the United States while avoiding immigration laws....
