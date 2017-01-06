Idaho Sage Grouse Lawsuit Dismissed, Federal Judge Says Otter Has No Standing
A federal district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter against the Obama administration. In September 2015, Otter’s office filed suit against the Interior Department, arguing the federal agency illegally imposed land-use restrictions to protect the imperiled sage grouse. Now – a year and a half later – U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan dismissed the lawsuit.
The state’s lawsuit argued that the feds cut them out of the management and planning...
