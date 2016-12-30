What The Navy's Proposed $1.6 Billion Nuclear Facility Means For Idaho
Earlier this month, the Navy announced plans to build a $1.6 billion facility in Idaho to handle fuel waste from the nation’s nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers over the next forty years. The new structure will be built on the Idaho National Laboratory site about 50 miles from Idaho Falls. Keith Ridler with the Associated Press has been following this story, and says Idaho officials are in favor of the facility. "The state doesn't have concerns over the Navy part of this," says...
