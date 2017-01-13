Kay Ledbetter / AgriLife

Idaho Dairy Sued By Former Workers From Mexico

A lawsuit filed in district court in Boise earlier this month pits an Idaho dairy against former employees from Mexico. Six veterinarians are suing Funk Dairy southeast of Twin Falls for human trafficking and breach of contract, among other charges. The vets are from Mexico, and say they were hired to work at the dairy in 2014 under false pretenses. According to the Capital Press , the lawsuit alleges a criminal conspiracy to bring them to the United States while avoiding immigration laws....

Read More
Samantha Wright/BSPR

Legislative Update: Will Idaho's Session Be Short Or Long?

AP

Northern Idaho Representative Heather Scott Stripped Of Committee Seats

Attorney General Says No Charges In North Idaho Voter Intimidation Case

By Jan 13, 2017
Lawrence Wasden
Idaho Public Television

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office says it will not file criminal charges after being asked to review possible voter intimidation and interference in northern Idaho.

Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther sent a letter earlier this week alerting the Bonner County prosecutor's office that he did not find evidence of malicious harassment or stalking.

Writers To Come Together In Moscow To Resist Hate

By Jan 12, 2017
WritersResist.org website

Writers from around the country will gather Sunday as part of an international movement to talk about democratic ideals. In Idaho, writers will gather in Moscow for an event called “Writers Resist Hate.”

New Idaho Lawmaker Sponsoring Abortion, Tax Reform Bills

By Jan 12, 2017
AP

A new Idaho lawmaker has said he plans to sponsor a bill during the upcoming legislative session that would classify abortion as first-degree murder for mothers and doctors.

Sen. Dan Foreman's abortion bill would exempt mothers and doctors in cases where the mothers' lives are endangered, The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday.

"How can a woman tell her unborn child it has to die?" the Moscow Republican asked. "Who represents the child?"

Idaho National Laboratory's Economic Impact Grows In 2016

By Jan 12, 2017

The Idaho National Laboratory contributed $1.9 billion to the state's economic output in fiscal year 2016, about 20 percent more than 2015.

The Post Register reports that according to a new report by Rexburg's Research & Business Development Center, the lab's gross economic activity made up 2.9 percent of the state's total economic fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

Idaho Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Public Defense Reform

By Jan 12, 2017
State of Idaho Public Defense Commission.

Idaho's Supreme Court will soon decide whether to revive an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit against the state over its faulty public defense system.

Attorneys on both sides told the high court Wednesday that they agree Idaho's public defense system has serious deficiencies. But the state's attorneys say the blame should lie on the counties, not Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and the state's Public Defense Commission.

Idaho Lawmakers Undergo Ethics Training

By Jan 12, 2017

Idaho lawmakers underwent a half-day of ethics training Wednesday as part of an ongoing effort by legislative leaders to discourage behavior that damages public confidence in government.

"None of us in this room plan on acting unethically," said Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill of Idaho Falls. "Nor do I think we are going to have a problem this year. But I do think we need to be reminded and rededicate ourselves."

Hackfort Announces Live 'FiveThirtyEight' Podcast Event Coming To Boise Tech Festival

By Jan 12, 2017
Peter Lovera / Treefort Music Fest

Brace yourself, nerds.

The tech portion of Treefort Music Fest has dropped their lineup of all-things-nerdy coming to Hackfort March 24-25. The top billing will be familiar to those who love podcasts and/or data journalism: host Nate Silver is set to record a live FiveThirtyEight podcast on stage at the Boise festival.  The podcast follows national and local politics, using data to dissect elections and policy. It's regularly in top 100 podcast lists and has a devoted listenership.

Snow Storm Causes Damage To Southwest Idaho Organic Farm

By Jan 12, 2017
Purple Sage Farms

If you visit the Boise Farmers Market in the summer, you’ve probably seen Tim Sommer and his family selling greens. They’ve owned Purple Sage Farms in Middleton since 1988, and sell to local restaurants in the Treasure and Wood River Valleys.

Nampa Police Department And FBI Investigate Possible Hate Crime

By Jan 11, 2017
Todd Lappin / Flickr Creative Commons

A Nigerian woman found her Toyota Rav-4 vandalized Monday morning. The vehicle was doused in white paint, the driver’s window smashed and the radio destroyed. Scrawled in the paint poured on the vehicle were the words “Go Back.”

Decision On Grizzlies Delayed; 100+ Killed Over 2 Years

By & Jan 11, 2017
Jim Urquhart / AP Photo

Federal officials are delaying their decision on whether to lift protections for more than 700 grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park and allow hunting, amid opposition from dozens of American Indian tribes and conservation groups.

Officials had planned to finalize the proposal to turn jurisdiction on grizzlies over to state officials in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming by the end of 2016.

Pages

Latest News From NPR

2017 Weekly Legislative Update

Check here for updates on what’s happening in the legislature.

What are you doing this week?

Find an event near you.

SEE EVENTS