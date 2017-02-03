Samantha Wright / Boise State Public Radio

$51M Tax Cut Plans Clears Idaho House, Now Goes To Senate

The Idaho House overwhelmingly approved a $51 million tax cut plan Thursday despite hesitation from Republican and Democratic lawmakers unhappy with the deal. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle (R-Star) is sponsoring the bill, and says the state’s current surplus means Idaho should give a little money back to tax payers. If the bill passes, the first $750 of income would be exempt from taxation, and the top income and corporate rates would be reduced from 7.4 percent to 7.2 percent. Moyle...

Boise State Public Radio

Remembering Community Activist Marilyn Shuler

Almost Sunrise / Facebook

LISTEN: Documentary Showing At Boise State Hones In On War Vets' Moral Injuries

Legislative Update: Lawmakers Consider Sanctuary City Bill

By Feb 3, 2017
Ada County Statehouse Capitol Building Entrance Steps
Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

As we wrap up the fourth week of the Idaho Legislature, lawmakers have been bringing forward more bills, covering issues from tax breaks to hunting and fishing fees.

One bill that came up this week was a preemptive move by some state lawmakers who want to keep so-called "Sanctuary Cities" out of Idaho. Boise State University Political Science Professor Gary Moncrief says it’s indicative of the power that some state legislatures have over their largest cities.

Idaho House Panel Approves Bill Banning Electronic Pull-Tabs

By Feb 2, 2017
AP

A bill seeking to ban lucrative electronic pull-tab games in Idaho is on its way to the House floor despite objections from state lottery officials that the betting terminals are not slot machines.

The House State Affairs Committee reluctantly endorsed legislation Thursday to repeal electronic pull-tab machines, known as touch tabs. The machines mimic the classic pull-tab lotto tickets but are paperless and are played almost exclusively in bars and restaurants.

"Let's slow it down, let's draw the line here," said Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, the bill's sponsor.

Boise Fire Chief Pushes Fireworks Ban

By Feb 2, 2017
Joe Jaszewski / Idaho Statesman

Oddly enough, you can buy fireworks in Idaho, but detonating aerial types in the state is illegal. The Table Rock Fire started unintentionally with illegal fireworks on June 30th of last year; the total cost of battling the flames ended up around $341,000.

Immediately following the fire, Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan called the fireworks policy “absolutely ludicrous.”

Now, Doan is asking lawmakers to prohibit the sale of fireworks in Idaho.

More Than 400 Acts Set To Play 6th Annual Treefort Music Fest

By Feb 2, 2017
Treefort Music Fest

Boise’s Treefort Music Fest has announced its last group of musicians set to play the March festival.

The festival, now in its sixth year, has several big name indie acts on the billing. One new addition to the list today is Angel Olsen, who has played Boise before – but on a smaller stage. The musician’s latest album has been hailed by music critics, and was featured on NPR’s All Things Considered.

New FEMA Maps Could Affect Hundreds In Ada, Canyon County

By Feb 2, 2017
FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding hearings on proposed flood maps in Ada and Canyon County.

FEMA has come up with new maps that change the outline of the 100-year floodplain. That’s the area that has a 1 percent chance of flooding in any year.

The maps are preliminary and include areas along the Boise River, Nine Mile Creek, Mill Slough and Willow Creek. Hundreds of homes in Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Star fall inside the new floodplain districts proposed by FEMA.

Groundhogs In Idaho (And Around The World)

By Elizabeth Findley Feb 2, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons

Groundhog Day has been around for over 30 years, but the tradition itself started in Gobbler's Knob, Punxsutawney in 1886. That year, the local newspaper declared Phil the official weather-forecasting groundhog.

Groundhog Day came from the Roman tradition, Candlemas Day. Originally it was a Pagan holiday. If the sun came out while the clergy blessed the candles, an animal would be able to cast a shadow. This shadow was what predicted six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Idaho's Indigent Care Program Request $18M From Lawmakers

By Feb 1, 2017
Stethescope, Health Care, Doctor, Medical
Emilie Ritter Saunders / Boise State Public Radio

Managers for Idaho's catastrophic health care program say they are struggling to predict how much money they will need next year due to uncertainty surrounding the Affordable Care Act.

Roger Christensen, chairman of the Catastrophic Health Care Fund board and a Bonneville County commissioner, told members on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Wednesday that the program is requesting $18 million for fiscal year 2018, the same as this year.

Idaho Spending $650K To Feed Elk, Deer And Antelope

By Feb 1, 2017
Dmitry.S. / Flickr

Idaho is spending about $650,000 this winter to feed elk, deer and antelope at 110 sites around the southern half of the state.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday said the severe winter prompted officials to declare four feeding emergencies in four regions to start the feeding of about 10,000 elk, 10,000 deer and 100 antelope.

"We know we are in a very significant winter," said Jon Rachael, state wildlife game manager.

Idaho's D.C. Politicians React To Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

By Feb 1, 2017
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Idaho's entirely Republican political delegation in Washington DC offered kind words for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Both Senator Mike Crapo and Representative Raul Labrador praised Trump's selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy left by the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Idaho Nuclear Waste Cleanup Effort Nearly Complete

By Feb 1, 2017
Thomas Herbert / AP

Work to clear radioactive waste from the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project is nearly complete.

The Post Register reports that according to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are only 28 nuclear waste boxes left to retrieve at the facility's airplane hangar-like building. Officials expect to finish the job later this month.

