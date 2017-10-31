Accusations Of Sexual Abuse Arise For Former Idaho Lawmaker

  • Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman

State records show former Idaho State Representative Brandon Hixon is under investigation for sexual abuse. 

Last week, Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor agreed to hand over Hixon’s case to the Idaho Attorney General due to a conflict of interest.

Redacted documents show allegations of sexual abuse against Hixon, though it’s unclear what conflict might exist.

Hixon, who served three terms in the Idaho House, resigned about a week and a half ago.

The Idaho Statesman reports he had been under investigation in 2014 in Caldwell for inappropriately touching someone – possibly a child. No charges were ever brought, but the case could be reopened.

A request for comment from Hixon’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Gov. Butch Otter (R) is currently mulling three nominees to take over the Caldwell-area seat.

Brandon Hixon

