Ada County Declares Disaster Ahead Of Weekend Storm, Boise To Focus On Downtown Snow Removal

UPDATE: 4:55p.m. - Ada County has announced a local disaster emergency because of hazardous winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from Saturday morning to Sunday night, with a chance of 6-10 inches of snow to accumulate over the weekend. The county declaration means state resources are freed up to help clear roads in the Treasure Valley.

According to Doug Hardmann with Emergency Management, this is the first declaration for a major snow event in the 27 years he’s worked for the county. He says they may request assistance from the Idaho National Guard.

The city of Boise declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon, which is necessary before the county could declare a local disaster emergency.

Original post:

This weekend's forecast is calling for more snow in the Treasure Valley. According to the National Weather Service, Boise can expect to see anywhere from 6-10 inches from Saturday morning through Sunday night.

In efforts to address preexisting issues from Wednesday's snow storm, the City of Boise has put out a bulletin to update residents on the city's continuing snow removal efforts.

