Ada County Declares Disaster Ahead Of Weekend Storm, Boise To Focus On Downtown Snow Removal

Vehicles parked on residential streets all over Boise are snowed in.
UPDATE: 4:55p.m. - Ada County has announced a local disaster emergency because of hazardous winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from Saturday morning to Sunday night, with a chance of 6-10 inches of snow to accumulate over the weekend. The county declaration means state resources are freed up to help clear roads in the Treasure Valley.

According to Doug Hardmann with Emergency Management, this is the first declaration for a major snow event in the 27 years he’s worked for the county. He says they may request assistance from the Idaho National Guard.

The city of Boise declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon, which is necessary before the county could declare a local disaster emergency. 

Original post:

This weekend's forecast is calling for more snow in the Treasure Valley. According to the National Weather Service, Boise can expect to see anywhere from 6-10 inches from Saturday morning through Sunday night.

In efforts to address preexisting issues from Wednesday's snow storm, the City of Boise has put out a bulletin to update residents on the city's continuing snow removal efforts.

All The Snow May Lead To Flooding Across Idaho

By Jan 5, 2017
Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management is warning of possible flooding around the state, thanks to recent winter storms.

The Idaho Emergency Operations Center is now at the level of Heightened Awareness. That means the threat level is moderate and could develop into a state-level emergency disaster.

Officials are watching the Lemhi River, Big Wood River and the Snake River at Weiser, all of which have ice jams and minor flooding. Ice jams occur when shallow areas of the river freeze faster than deeper spots and the ice gets stuck around bends and curves.

Southwest Idaho Officials Deploy Entire Snow Removal Fleet

By Jan 4, 2017
Officials in southwest Idaho's highly populated Ada County say they've deployed their entire fleet of snow removal equipment and contracted with private entities for more as a winter storm moves through.

The Ada County Highway District on Wednesday says 58 pieces of equipment ranging from snow plows to anti-icing units are in action and that six private road graders have also been hired.

The National Weather Service says about 5 inches of snow have fallen in the last 24 hours in the snowstorm expected to last until late Wednesday in an area that includes Boise.

Weather Records Fall Across Eastern Idaho

By Dec 21, 2016
The past week's unprecedented cold and snowfall have shattered weather records across eastern Idaho.

Enough snow fell in Pocatello to more than triple the previous record. Set in 2008, the old December 16 record was just three inches of the white stuff. Last Friday’s storm dumped a whopping nine-and-a-half inches of snow on the Pocatello Airport.