Ada County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictment In Murder Case

An Ada County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment in the case of a Boise State University student who was raped, kidnapped and murdered last year.

Sierra Bush disappeared last September. Her body was found a month later, south of Idaho City. Police narrowed down their search for a suspect to a man who had rented a home from Bush’s father before her death.

In November, Bruce Marchant was found in a Veterans Affairs hospital in Manhattan. He told reporters then that he wasn’t guilty of rape or murder.

In April, he was extradited back to Idaho. An Ada County Grand Jury started hearing evidence in the case behind closed doors. Wednesday the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office reported that the grand jury had indicted Marchant on charges of first degree murder, kidnapping and rape in the case.

Marchant spent two decades in an Idaho prison for arson, assault and armed robbery.

His arraignment in the Bush case is set for June 30 in District Court.

