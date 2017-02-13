Off The Air In Stanley Area

We have been off the air in the Stanley area for several weeks now on both K292EK 106.3 and K216CD 91.1.

The snow at our site at Basin Butte Lookout is so deep that it has covered the solar panels and the batteries have discharged to the point that the entire site is down.

Our engineers are waiting to hear back from officials regarding access to the site. We are currently exploring alternative feed options to get the translator back on air in Stanley.

Thank you for your patience as we troubleshoot the issue.