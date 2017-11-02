A.J. Balukoff Once Again Throws Hat In Idaho Gubernatorial Ring

By 2 minutes ago
  • In this Sept. 6, 2014 file photo, Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff greets football fans before a college football game in Boise, Idaho.
    In this Sept. 6, 2014 file photo, Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff greets football fans before a college football game in Boise, Idaho.
    AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger

Idaho businessman Anthony Joseph "A.J." Balukoff announced Thursday that he is running as a Democrat for governor in 2018, following an unsuccessful attempt nearly three years ago in the Republican-dominant Gem State.

Unlike his 2014 gubernatorial kickoff — which featured more than 20 of his children and grandchildren in front of a Boise elementary school near his home — Balukoff, 71, quietly filed paperwork to run for the top elected office with no formal campaign launch.

Instead, Balukoff says he's going to spend the new few weeks fundraising and organizing his campaign.

"We're going to do something bigger later," Balukoff said. "Now, we just want to follow the law as we get things started."

Balukoff unsuccessfully ran for political office for the first time in 2014 as a Democratic gubernatorial candidate against Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.

Balukoff spent more than $3 million of his funds only to win nearly 39 percent of the vote to 54 percent for Otter.

Balukoff's willingness to throw such a hefty amount of his own money into his campaign raised eyebrows from some critics who argued he could have donated to other Democrats to help secure more winnable races.

All seven of Idaho's statewide elected officials have hailed from the GOP since 2006.

The last time Idaho voters elected a Democrat to the top seat was former Gov. Cecil Andrus in 1990. Andrus, who passed away earlier this year, served four non-consecutive terms in Idaho.

Balukoff has served on the Boise School Board since 1997 and works as an accountant and businessman who co-owns Boise's Grove Hotel and the CenturyLink Arena. He is well-known for wearing bow ties and is a prominent member of the Mormon church.

So far, Balukoff has no major Democratic opponent in the upcoming May primary. The only other Democrat who has filed to run for the governor's seat is Troy Minton, a homeless Boise man.

Meanwhile, three high-profile Republicans have filed as gubernatorial candidates: U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

Ahlquist contributed $5,000 to Balukoff's campaign in 2014 — the maximum amount under Idaho's campaign laws. Ahlquist has since said that he made the move out of friendship and later donated to Otter and voted for the Republican governor.

Otter has said he won't run for a fourth term in 2018.

Tags: 
A.J. Balukoff
Election 2018

Related Content

Balukoff Considers Running Again For Idaho Governor

By Jun 22, 2017
AJForIdaho.com

Boise businessman and school board member Anthony Joseph "A.J." Balukoff said Thursday he's considering running as a Democrat for governor in 2018.

Balukoff spent more than $3 million of his own funds in a loss to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in 2014. Otter won nearly 54 percent of the vote to less than 39 percent for Balukoff.

Otter has said he won't seek reelection next year.

Balukoff, 71, said he's willing to launch another campaign, but his wife is unsure. He plans on making a final decision this fall.

Idaho's Gov. Otter Wins A Rare Third Term

By Emilie Ritter Saunders & Nov 4, 2014
Adam Cotterell / Boise State Public Radio

This post was updated on Nov. 5 at 10:45 a.m.

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has won a rare third term leading the state.

Otter, now 72, has been a fixture of Idaho politics since he was first elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 1973. Otter has been a legislator, a congressman and one of the state's longest-serving lieutenant governors. 

He was first elected governor of Idaho in 2006. This year, Otter faced a difficult race against his Democratic challenger, Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff.

Idaho Gubernatorial Candidates Square Off One Final Time Before Election Day

By Scott Graf & Oct 31, 2014
Idaho Public Television

In their last meeting before Tuesday's election, three men running to be Idaho's governor wasted no time in taking shots at each other's policies and ideas. The debate, hosted by Idaho Public Television, featured incumbent Republican Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, Democrat A.J. Balukoff and Libertarian John Bujak.

Balukoff Puts Up $3.2 Million Into His Campaign For Idaho Governor

By Oct 28, 2014
Adam Cotterell / Boise State Public Radio

A.J. Balukoff has said he’s committed to doing whatever it takes to unseat incumbent Gov. Butch Otter.

And we now know that includes putting more than $3.2 million into the race.

The latest round of campaign finance reports came in Tuesday — a snapshot covering the period from Oct. 1 to Oct. 19. In that time, the businessman, accountant and Boise School Board trustee contributed $995,000 to his campaign, bringing his total contributions for the year past the $2.7 million mark. Since Oct. 19, Balukoff has put an additional $545,000 into the race.