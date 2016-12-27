Anniversary Of Oregon Refuge Occupation Approaches

As we approach the anniversary of the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, some of the people involved still face charges.

It was Monday January 2, 2016 when an armed group of protestors took over the refuge. Led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy, the occupiers were protesting the jailing of two ranchers and wanted the government to turn over public lands to local control.

The occupation fell apart when, during a traffic stop on January 26, police fatally shot occupation spokesman Robert “LaVoy” Finicum. Some occupiers were arrested, others stayed at the refuge until they surrendered on February 11.

A two-week trial in October ended with a surprise acquittal for the Bundy brothers and five others. Despite the result, the federal government has filed conspiracy charges against the remaining seven occupiers awaiting trial.

The Bundys, and more than a dozen others, face more charges, stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal officials at their family’s ranch in Nevada. Those trails are set to start in February.

