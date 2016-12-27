Anniversary Of Oregon Refuge Occupation Approaches

  • Amelia Templeton / OPB

As we approach the anniversary of the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, some of the people involved still face charges.

It was Monday January 2, 2016 when an armed group of protestors took over the refuge. Led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy, the occupiers were protesting the jailing of two ranchers and wanted the government to turn over public lands to local control.

The occupation fell apart when, during a traffic stop on January 26, police fatally shot occupation spokesman Robert “LaVoy” Finicum. Some occupiers were arrested, others stayed at the refuge until they surrendered on February 11.

A two-week trial in October ended with a surprise acquittal for the Bundy brothers and five others. Despite the result, the federal government has filed conspiracy charges against the remaining seven occupiers  awaiting trial.

The Bundys, and more than a dozen others, face more charges, stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal officials at their family’s ranch in Nevada. Those trails are set to start in February.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Ammon Bundy
Malheur National Wildlife Refuge

Prosecutors In Nevada Asking For 3 Ranching Standoff Trials

By Dec 1, 2016
AP

Federal prosecutors want a judge in Nevada to schedule a trio of trials for the 17 defendants jailed on charges stemming from an armed confrontation in April 2014 with U.S. officials over grazing rights near cattleman Cliven Bundy's ranch.

But Bundy and his attorney call in documents filed Wednesday for all the defendants to be tried together.

Otherwise, the defendants who are required to wait will spend more months behind bars without a chance to prove their innocence, Bundy attorney Bret Whipple said in the request to Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro.

Ammon Bundy Says He Wasn't The Leader Of Malhuer Armed Occupation

By Oct 7, 2016

In a turnaround, the face of the occupation at a national wildlife refuge denied leading the standoff over federal control of public lands and defended receiving a government loan to help his business.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Knight pressed Ammon Bundy on his claim that he wasn't the leader, pointing to earlier testimony in which he said he was "sort of" in charge.

Bundy told Knight he teaches correct principles and lets people govern themselves.

Jury Acquits Leaders Of Oregon Standoff

By Oct 27, 2016
Amelia Templeton / OPB

The leaders of an armed group that took over a national wildlife refuge in rural Oregon have been found not guilty of conspiracy and possession of firearms at a federal facility.

A jury on Thursday exonerated brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five others of conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Some of the defendants also were charged with possession of firearms at a federal facility and were acquitted on that count as well.