Arid Club Office Manager Arrested

A longtime office manager at the exclusive Arid Club in Boise is charged with embezzling thousands from the well-heeled organization.

The Arid Club is popular with the Treasure Valley’s elite and political class. Office manager Paula Marcelin was in court yesterday and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. She’s scheduled to be arraigned in early January.

The Statesman reports Marcelin is accused of stealing money from the club over a nearly two-year period spanning from January 2015 to November of this year. An audit of the club’s books revealed $15,000 was missing.

Marcelin worked at the club for over a decade. She allegedly admitted she began writing checks to help pay her medical bills. She says she intended to pay the money back. At a November hearing, an investigator claims Marcelin took a total of about $50,000.

The invitation-only social club has reciprocal memberships with other exclusive organizations like the Jonathan Club in Los Angeles and University Clubs across the country.