Astronaut Awarded Idaho Medal Of Achievement

Astronaut and teacher Barbara Morgan is the first recipient of Idaho's highest civilian honor.

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced Morgan's achievement after his annual State of the State address on Monday.

Morgan was an elementary teacher in McCall before joining NASA's Teacher in Space program. She later trained as a NASA mission specialist and flew on the Endeavor space shuttle in 2007.

The Idaho Medal of Achievement was created in 2015.

The award is given to individuals, living or dead, who are nominated by the public to a five-member commission and then approved by Otter.

Hecla Mining Co. provided the silver for six medals. Each medal features a relief carving of the Idaho Capitol and the official state seat.