Attorney General Says No Charges In North Idaho Voter Intimidation Case

By 1 hour ago

Credit Idaho Public Television

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office says it will not file criminal charges after being asked to review possible voter intimidation and interference in northern Idaho.

Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther sent a letter earlier this week alerting the Bonner County prosecutor's office that he did not find evidence of malicious harassment or stalking.

The Idaho Democratic Party announced before the November election that it had pulled a volunteer from campaign work in District 1. The district includes Bonner and Boundary counties, where many residents support far-right Republican candidates.

According to police reports, the volunteer was approached at various times by people he believed to be supporters of GOP Rep. Heather Scott. He said they intimidated him by photographing his vehicle in town and at his rural residence in the middle of the night

Neither Scott nor a Democratic Party spokeswoman immediately returned requests for comment.

Tags: 
Heather Scott
Idaho Attorney General
Voter Fraud
Lawrence Wasden

Related Content

Northern Idaho Representative Heather Scott Stripped Of Committee Seats

By Jan 12, 2017
AP

In the Idaho Statehouse today, far right representative Heather Scott was stripped of all committee assignments after comments she made against fellow female lawmakers.

Nampa representative Christy Perry sent a letter to the Speaker of the Idaho House Scott Bedke yesterday questioning the behavior of fellow Republican lawmaker Heather Scott.