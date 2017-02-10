Author Peter Bergen On Domestic Terrorism In The "United States Of Jihad"

Domestic terrorism has taken many forms since the horrific events of September 11th. From these disparate acts, a sinister pattern of domestic terrorism has emerged as American Muslim men and women are radicalized from afar by extremist groups like ISIS.

Hear guest Peter Bergen about "United States of Jihad" when you click 'play'

Peter Bergen, is an internationally recognized expert on terrorism, a documentary producer and CNN’s national security analyst. In his latest book, titled United States of Jihad, Mr. Bergen discusses the social and political influences that can transform average Muslim Americans into homegrown terrorists.

His earlier books include the bestsellers Manhunt: The Ten-Year Search for Bin Laden and The Longest War: The Enduring Conflict between America and Al-Qaeda, both of which we featured on this program.

Peter Bergen also is vice president at the think tank New America, where he directs the international security and fellows program.