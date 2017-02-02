Boise Fire Chief Pushes Fireworks Ban

By 6 hours ago
  • The Table Rock Fire started unintentionally with illegal fireworks on June 30, 2016.
    The Table Rock Fire started unintentionally with illegal fireworks on June 30, 2016.
    Joe Jaszewski / Idaho Statesman

Oddly enough, you can buy fireworks in Idaho, but detonating aerial types in the state is illegal. The Table Rock Fire started unintentionally with illegal fireworks on June 30th of last year; the total cost of battling the flames ended up around $341,000.

Immediately following the fire, Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan called the fireworks policy “absolutely ludicrous.”

Now, Doan is asking lawmakers to prohibit the sale of fireworks in Idaho.

He recently described the current policy as a little crazy. Doan tells the Statesman that as long as somebody buying fireworks in Idaho signs an affidavit promising they won’t set them off in the state, they can have them here. He likens it to the fact Idaho is surrounded by states where marijuana is legal – should the Gem State also sell pot but make people promise they won’t smoke it in the state?

House Minority Leader, Democrat Mat Erpelding, says draft legislation that would close the loophole is being finalized and should get a hearing next week.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Fireworks
Table Rock Fire
Podcast News

Related Content

Fires Spark Renewed Discussion About Idaho Fireworks Laws

By Jul 11, 2016
Christian Lundh / Flickr Creative Commons

After fireworks sparked a wildfire in central Idaho that burned about 4 square miles, as well as a separate house fire in Nampa, public officials are pushing to reevaluate Idaho's fireworks regulations.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan and Nampa Fire Marshal Phil Roberts are calling for the Idaho Legislature to ban the sale of aerial fireworks, with are illegal to use in state but legal to sell.

Idaho Fire Chief Pushes For Tighter Laws On Fireworks

By Jul 5, 2016
Darin Oswald / Idaho Statesman

The Ada County Sheriff says in less than 24 hours over the Fourth of July holiday, his dispatch office received 235 fireworks complaints and 33 reports of grass fires.

Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan says at least 12 fires in Boise were likely caused by fireworks over the Monday holiday. And the Table Rock Fire in the Boise Foothills last week, which burned a home, was caused by illegal fireworks. The Nampa Fire Marshal says illegal fireworks likely burned down a home Tuesday morning.