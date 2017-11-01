Boise Mayor Talks Up Stadium And F-35 Proposals During Annual Speech

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter made a controversial flight mission at Gowen Field and other projects the focal point of his vision for 2018.

Bieter laid out his philosophy on urban sprawl to a crowd at the Egyptian Theatre during his annual State of the City address:

“The enemy of vibrancy, ladies and gentlemen, is sprawl," he says.

The politician pointed to the city’s proposed downtown sports stadium as an example of positive growth. He argued that building a 5,000 seat multi-use park that would house the city’s minor league baseball team is the right decision for smart expansion.

“Explosive growth is going to happen, indeed it already is. But we have a rare opportunity to shape that in a way that’s going to serve the city and future Boiseans for years to come.”  

Bieter also talked up his support for the possible basing of the F-35 fighter jet at Gowen Field at the Boise Airport and the economic boost he thinks will come with it. The Air Force is expected to decide whether the Idaho Air National Guard should house the military jets by the end of the fall. A vocal citizens group opposes the F-35s.

