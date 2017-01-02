Boise Police Officer Shot In November Speaks Out For First Time

A Boise Police officer who was shot in November during a manhunt says he is paralyzed from the waist down.

It was November when police tracked down Marco Romero on the Boise Bench after his alleged crime spree that included a Meridian shooting and a carjacking. The manhunt ended in a shootout, leaving Romero dead and two BPD officers and one K9 officer injured.

Details on the shooting are scant and Boise Police also kept information about Corporal Kevin Holtry’s condition quiet as he recovered. The other officer, Corporal Chris Davis, and K9 Jardo, were quickly treated and released, though Jardo died a few days later from complications from the shooting.

Holtry spoke out for the first time Monday saying the incident left him paralyzed and he lost his left leg after an infection. KBOI-TV says Holtry was shot several times.

The 17-year department veteran says he’s received tens of thousands of get well cards since the shootout, which he calls very humbling.

Later this week, Holtry will be transferred to a Denver rehabilitation hospital as he continues his recovery.

The Department calls his injuries “life-changing,” but says he will be an officer with the Department for as long as he wants.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio