Boise Police Officer Shot In November Speaks Out For First Time

By 21 minutes ago
  • Boise Police Department City Hall Logo
    Lacey Daley / Boise State Public Radio

A Boise Police officer who was shot in November during a manhunt says he is paralyzed from the waist down.

It was November when police tracked down Marco Romero on the Boise Bench after his alleged crime spree that included a Meridian shooting and a carjacking. The manhunt ended in a shootout, leaving Romero dead and two BPD officers and one K9 officer injured.

Details on the shooting are scant and Boise Police also kept information about Corporal Kevin Holtry’s condition quiet as he recovered. The other officer, Corporal Chris Davis, and K9 Jardo, were quickly treated and released, though Jardo died a few days later from complications from the shooting.

Holtry spoke out for the first time Monday saying the incident left him paralyzed and he lost his left leg after an infection. KBOI-TV says Holtry was shot several times.

The 17-year department veteran says he’s received tens of thousands of get well cards since the shootout, which he calls very humbling.

Later this week, Holtry will be transferred to a Denver rehabilitation hospital as he continues his recovery.

The Department calls his injuries “life-changing,” but says he will be an officer with the Department for as long as he wants.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Boise Police Department
K9
Shooting
Podcast News

Related Content

Idaho Police Officer's Condition Improving After Shooting

By Nov 18, 2016
Idaho Statesman

A hospital spokesman says the condition of a Boise officer who was seriously injured in a shooting last week has improved.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Corporal Kevin Holtry, a 17-year veteran of the department, has been upgraded to serious condition. He had previously been listed in critical condition after being shot multiple times during the Oct. 11 shootout.

Boise police officer Corporal Chris Davis and a police dog were also injured in the shooting, and 33-year-old parolee Marco Romero was killed.

Idaho Police Identify Officer Who Was Injured In Shooting

By Nov 16, 2016
Darin Oswald / Idaho Statesman

Idaho police have identified a Boise officer who was seriously injured in a shooting last week as Corporal Kevin Holtry, a 17-year veteran of the department.

Holtry was shot multiple times in the Friday shootout and has remained hospitalized since, though officials have said his condition has improved slightly each day.

Boise police officer Corporal Chris Davis and a police dog were also injured in the shooting, and 33-year-old parolee Marco Romero was killed.

Boise Officer Remains In Critical Conditon Following Friday Shooting

By & Nov 14, 2016
BPD

One of two Idaho police officers who were shot during a search for a fugitive was released from the hospital over the weekend, while the other remains in critical condition.

The Boise Police Department said in a news release Saturday that a 17-year veteran of the department, who was not identified, is in critical condition at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He was shot multiple times.

Boise Police "Hero" K-9 Dies After Shootout, Officer Still Recovering

By Nov 17, 2016
Boise Police Department

Boise Police K-9 Jardo, who was injured in a firefight last week on the Boise Bench, has died.

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said Jardo died due to complications from the wounds he received during the manhunt. Two police officers, Corporal Chris Davis and Corporal Kevin Holtry were both injured, along with Jardo. Davis is recovering at home and Holtry remains at St. Alphonsus. Parolee Marco Romero was killed.

More Than 1,000 Gather In Boise To Mourn Slain Police Dog

By Nov 23, 2016
Katherine Jones / Idaho Statesman

There were whines, tears and even barks in Boise's Taco Bell Area where as many as 1,500 people gathered to mourn a police dog that was killed in the line of duty.

The Idaho Statesman reports at least 30 police dogs from departments across the state gathered Tuesday at a memorial service for six-year-old K-9 Police Officer Jardo, who was shot Nov. 11 working with officers to apprehend a suspect.