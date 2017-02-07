Boise School District Board Chair Reacts To DeVos As Secretary Of Education

By 5 hours ago

Vice President Mike Pence swears in Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2016, as DeVos' husband Dick DeVos watches.
Credit AP

Betsy DeVos was confirmed Tuesday to be the Secretary of Education by the U.S. Senate. The newest cabinet member is a billionaire donor to conservative causes. In Michigan, DeVos was a proponent of vouchers for school choice, allowing students to use taxpayer dollars to fund tuition at private, for-profit and religious schools.

Nancy Gregory, Board Chair of the Boise School District, says she was “disheartened at the confirmation.”

“We have lots of school choice within the walls of public education,” Gregory says. “Charter schools are public education; they are part of the public school education in the state of Idaho. Within our district, we have many layers of school choice.”

Gregory pointed to Montessori, dual-language and career-technical programs in the Boise School District.

“So we have choice. We do not need to dismantle the public education system to create choice.”

In the confirmation process for DeVos, the Senate was deadlocked in a tie 50-50, requiring Vice President Mike Pence to cast the winning vote. Two Republicans broke from party ranks to vote against DeVos. Gregory was hoping for a different outcome.

“That’s really appalling that the party that puts forth how important local control is would put in somebody who has an agenda that would change things outside of the purview of local school boards,” says Gregory.

90 percent of the country’s students are enrolled in public schools.

Republicans described DeVos as being in-step with campaign promises made by President Trump on education.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Boise School District
Betsy DeVos
Podcast News

Related Content

Boise School Board Accuses Albertson Foundation Of Undermining Public Schools

By Feb 24, 2016
dontfailidaho.org/screengrab

The Boise School Board and the district’s superintendent have come out with some sharp criticism of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation. The rebuke comes in the form of an op-ed related to how the foundation portrays Idaho schools. 

At the center of the controversy is a TV commercial from the Albertson Foundation’s “Don’t Fail Idaho” campaign. In it, a school bus with five teenagers stops in the middle of nowhere. Four get off and the bus drives away. Then a voice says...

'She's My Party's Nominee;' Bedke Signs Letter Backing DeVos

By Jan 27, 2017
Idaho Ed News

House Speaker Scott Bedke has joined 140 GOP officials in endorsing Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s controversial choice for education secretary.

Bedke co-signed a letter calling DeVos “an advocate and ally for all children.” The letter was signed by state school superintendents, lieutenant governors and legislators from all 50 states. Bedke was the lone Idahoan to sign on — and said he did so at the urging of the Republican National Committee.