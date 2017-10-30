Boise State Athletic Director: Flagging Football Attendance "Concerning"

By 2 hours ago
  • After peaking in 2012, Boise State football season ticketholders, revenue from games and average attendance have consistently declined. Athletic Director Curt Apsey thinks late kickoff times could be a significant factor.
    After peaking in 2012, Boise State football season ticketholders, revenue from games and average attendance have consistently declined. Athletic Director Curt Apsey thinks late kickoff times could be a significant factor.
    BSU Blue Thunder / Flickr

Ticket sales at Boise State football games have been declining for several years, and average attendance at games is flagging too. With numbers trending downward, the school’s athletic director says he’s concerned.

2012 was a good year for Bronco football. Revenue from tickets was over $7.5 million, more than 24,000 people had season tickets and average attendance at games crested 35,000.

Since then, all of those number have gone down — none more dramatically than season ticketholders. They’ve declined by more than 6,000 to around 17,600.

Chris Apsey, Boise State's Athletic Director, tells the Statesman the late start of games could be a factor limiting sales and attendance. Over the last several seasons, many kickoff times have been at 7:30 in the evening or later. 

Those late starts are linked to another stream of revenue for the program: television. The school is expected to bring in just shy of $3 million from TV rights this year. While it offers the school exposure, TV also makes start times subject to the schedules of ESPN and other broadcasters.

Responding to feedback about late kickoff times last season, the football program scheduled three September games with kickoffs of 6 p.m. or earlier.

Apsey believes the convenience of watching Bronco games at home could be another factor limiting attendance. The school has tried making the experience of taking in a game on the blue in person more dynamic: they’ve hired a DJ and increased promotions.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Boise State football
Bronco Sports
Podcast News

Related Content

BSU Head Football Coach Eligible For BiggerBonuses

By Apr 20, 2017
Kyle Green
Courtesy Idaho Statesman

The highest paid employee on Idaho's payroll is eligible for bigger bonuses under a newly amended contract.

The Idaho State Board of Education agreed Thursday to up how much Boise State University's head football coach Bryan Harsin can make in bonuses each year.

Harsin will now be eligible for a $50,000 bonus if the Broncos become the champion of its six-team division. Previously, the amount was $15,000. Harsin could also see a $75,000 bonus if the team wins its athletic conference's title game — a bump from the former $50,000.

Renowned Boise State Football Coach, Lyle Smith, Dies At 101

By Taylor Munson Jul 26, 2017
Mike Vogt / AP/Idaho Press-Tribune

Renowned Boise State football coach, Lyle Smith, died Tuesday night at the age of 101. He left a legacy of dedication and victory within the Bronco athletics program.

 

 

Smith graduated from Moscow high school 1934 and attended the University of Idaho, receiving his bachelor’s in education with a minor in history. After teaching at Moscow High and serving in the naval reserve during WW11, Smith returned to U of I for graduate school.

 