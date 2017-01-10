Breaking Down Idaho's State Of The State Address

  • Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho Governor Butch Otter told lawmakers Monday that education is his top priority for the next budget year.

During his 11th State of the State address, he proposed more money for K-12 teacher salaries and the higher education building fund. And he wants tax cuts for businesses.

But there were a few things that he didn’t have a solution for, including a transportation maintenance shortfall, and the 78,000 Idahoans who don’t have health insurance because they make too much money to get on Medicaid.

Boise State University Professor of Political Science Gary Moncrief watched the speech. He says there’s been a lot of talk in the last few weeks about whether the Idaho legislature will close the Medicaid Gap this year.

Legislative Update
2017 Legislature
Butch Otter
Education
Medicaid

