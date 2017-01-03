Brody Sworn In As New Justice On Idaho Supreme Court

Attorney Robyn Brody has been sworn in as the newest justice on the Idaho Supreme Court.

KTVB-TV reports that Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter administered the oath of office Tuesday at the Idaho Statehouse.

Brody won a seat on the state's highest court in November in a runoff election against opponent Republican Sen. Curt McKenzie, of Nampa. The last time there was a runoff election for an Idaho Supreme Court seat was in 1998.

Brody will replace Chief Justice Jim Jones, who decided to retire after serving 12 years on the five-seat court.

Supreme court justices serve six-year terms.