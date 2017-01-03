Brody Sworn In As New Justice On Idaho Supreme Court

By 31 minutes ago
  • Governor Otter swears in Robyn Brody as the newest associate justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.
    Idaho Governor's Office

Attorney Robyn Brody has been sworn in as the newest justice on the Idaho Supreme Court.

KTVB-TV reports that Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter administered the oath of office Tuesday at the Idaho Statehouse.

Brody won a seat on the state's highest court in November in a runoff election against opponent Republican Sen. Curt McKenzie, of Nampa. The last time there was a runoff election for an Idaho Supreme Court seat was in 1998.

Brody will replace Chief Justice Jim Jones, who decided to retire after serving 12 years on the five-seat court.

Supreme court justices serve six-year terms.

Robyn Brody
Idaho Supreme Court

