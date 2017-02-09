Canyon County Fair Stays; Fair Board Members Go

The Canyon County Fair isn’t going anywhere; it’ll stay at its home in Caldwell. County commissioners made the announcement earlier this week, ending a proposed move for the fair to an 80 acre property north of Nampa.

While stability was maintained in location, the Canyon County Fair Board was upended. All seven members of the board were relieved of their duties in a unanimous vote by the county commissioners. The Idaho Statesman reports the fair’s director, Rosalie Cope, no longer works for Canyon County – it’s unclear whether she resigned or was let go.

Back in 2009, the county commission signed off on letting the fair board start a capital campaign that would’ve relocated the event to the Nampa property. Canyon County commissioner Pam White says it was never the county’s intent to use tax dollars to pay for moving the fairgrounds.

Canyon County is accepting applications from residents who want to serve on the advisory-only Fair Board for a four-year term.

