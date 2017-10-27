Canyon County Republicans Offer Up Possible Replacements For Hixon

Republicans in Canyon County have come up with a shortlist of candidates to replace the seat in the legislature vacated by Brandon Hixon after he resigned due to a criminal investigation now in the hands of the Idaho Attorney General.

The Canyon County Central Republican Committee’s top pick to replace Hixon is Jarom Wagoner. He’s a senior planner with the City of Caldwell and ran for Hixon’s empty District 10 seat in 2010.

According to the Idaho Press Tribune, Jeff Taggart is the committee’s second choice. He’s working on David Leroy’s campaign for Congress and also spent time in the service of Republican Representative Christy Perry from Nampa.

Rounding out the list of possible replacements is Army veteran Donald Easteppe. He works as a drug and alcohol counselor in Meridian.

It’s now up to Governor Butch Otter to select one of the three men to replace Hixon. He has the final say on who fills the vacancy and isn’t beholden to the ranking of the committee’s choices.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio