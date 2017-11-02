Chuck Staben To Remain University Of Idaho President

University of Idaho President Chuck Staben will not be moving to New Mexico.

Staben, who has had the top job at U of I since 2014, was a finalist to take over as president of University of New Mexico.

In a memo from October, he says his decision to apply for the job was personal and doesn’t reflect any shortcomings at U of I.

When Staben was hired, he said he wanted to stay longer than his predecessor who left the job after four years.

University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents instead chose Garnett Stokes, the current provost at University of Missouri.