Committees Ramp Up Hearings As Idaho Legislature Hits Bill Deadline

By 23 minutes ago

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC, is a privileged committee and can introduce bills past Monday's deadline.
Credit Emilie Ritter Saunders / Boise State Public Radio

On Monday, the Idaho Legislature fielded a flurry of bills from committees. That’s by design.

The 36th calendar day of each legislative session is the last day that personal bills can be introduced in most committees. That was Monday, which resulted in a glut of bills popping up in committees.

Boise State University Political Science professor Gary Moncrief says after the deadline, it gets harder to get bills into the Legislature.

“There are a few committees in the House and the Senate that are called privileged committees and they can continue to introduce bills beyond that deadline of February 13,” says Moncrief.

Typically, another 100 or so more bills will be introduced by “privileged committees,” including the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and the two State Affairs committees.

Moncrief says now that a majority of the bills have been introduced, most of the action over the next few weeks will be in committees, where public hearings will be held on those bills.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Legislative Update
2017 Legislature
Idaho Legislature
Bills
JFAC
Podcast News

Related Content

Legislative Update: The Power Of Committee Chairs In The Idaho Statehouse

By Feb 10, 2017
Ada County Statehouse Capitol Building House Chambers
Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

Week five is just about over for the Idaho Legislature. Lawmakers have debated the definition of casino-style gambling, Fish and Game fees and man-made climate change. And Representatives on the House floor made the rare move to kill a bill about license plates, only the second time this session a bill has gone down to defeat there.