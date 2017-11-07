Danay Suarez And Stephen Marley's 'Integridad' Gets A Romanesque Music Video

The second album from Cuban vocalist Danay Suarez, Palabras Manuales, cuts distinct sounds unlike anything else we've heard recently from Cuba. The record took some time generating attention after its release earlier this year, and has now drawn four Latin Grammy nominations; for album of the year, best new artist, best alternative album and best new song for "Integridad."

Suarez recorded that best new song nominee with Stephen Marley, and it's now gotten the video treatment, directed by the Miami-based Jose Sagaro.

In an interview with Alt.Latino earlier this year, Suarez told me she pitched Marley on the idea of breaking stereotypes. "Para mi era muy importante romperia mucho con el estereotipo," Suarez told us.

Marley, who has a reluctance towards collaborating with unfamiliar artists, was quickly flipped after Suarez played her music for him. "Se quedó maravillada," she says ("He was amazed.") After grooving around some tracks he was working on the song, which marries Marley's contagious reggae flair to her melodic rapping, was born.

