Dangerous Past Fourth Of July's Lead To City Fireworks Ban

An Idaho city notorious for dangerous consumer fireworks displays has decided to ban fireworks this year.

The city of Crouch, located 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northeast of Boise receives thousands of visitors each year during Fourth of July looking to take part in the risky fun.

Garden Valley Chamber of Commerce President Diane Caughlin tells the Idaho Statesman people do not come to Crouch spend their money. Instead, she says they come to blow stuff up.

City Council recently voted to ban fireworks in the city. The city will soon put up signs announcing the ban.

Violators can be cited with an infraction and receive a $100 fine.

Boise County Sheriff's Office officials and private security will be in town to enforce the ban.

