Dirty Projectors Announces New Self-Titled Album, Shares New Song

Hints have been trickling out since late in 2016, but the official word is here: The latest album from Dirty Projectors is self-titled and due out Feb. 24 on Domino Records.

Along with the announcement, which Longstreth made over Twitter, the band released a third song from the album, "Up In Hudson." Like the two previously released songs from Dirty Projectors, "Keep Your Name" and "Little Bubble," the new song focuses on Longstreth's voice in isolation, a stark contrast from the female-led vocals that have dominated Dirty Projectors albums for the last decade.

Full track listing for Dirty Projectors is below.

Keep Your Name Death Spiral Up in Hudson Work Together Little Bubble Winner Take Nothing Ascent Through Clouds Cool Your Heart I See You