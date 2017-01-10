Environmental Groups Want Work Halted On Snake River Dams

By & 56 minutes ago
  • This Thursday, July 1, 1999 picture shows the Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River near Burbank, Wash.
    This Thursday, July 1, 1999 picture shows the Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River near Burbank, Wash.
    Associated Press

Environmental groups are asking a federal court to halt 11 infrastructure projects on four lower Snake River dams in Washington state that could ultimately be removed if a pending review determines the dams need to come out in order to help salmon.

The 45-page notice filed late Monday in Portland, Oregon, estimates the cost of the projects at $110 million.

The National Wildlife Federation and the other groups in a separate 29-page filing also late Monday asked that the federal government be ordered to spill more water in the spring over the four Snake River dams and four more on the Columbia River to help migrating salmon.

A federal judge ruled in May that the U.S. government hasn't done enough to improve Northwest salmon runs and ordered an environmental impact statement that's due out in 2021, urging officials to consider removing the dams.

The environmental groups contend that infrastructure improvements shouldn't be allowed at the dams during the review.

"These kinds of investments should be suspended to ensure a level playing field for all of the alternatives agencies must consider, including the alternative of lower Snake River dam removal," Kevin Lewis of Idaho Rivers United said in a statement.

The review process is being conducted under the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, an umbrella law that covers the Endangered Species Act. Thirteen species of salmon and steelhead on the Columbia and Snake rivers have been listed as federally protected over the past 25 years. Four of the listed species are found in Idaho.

The Snake River dams cited in the documents are Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite. They're the four lowest dams on the 1,000-mile-long Snake River, itself a tributary to the Columbia River.

The four dams are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and were built in the 1960s and 1970s.

Scott Lawrence, a Seattle-based spokesman for the federal agency, didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The $110 million listed in the document filed Monday is an estimate by the environmental groups that said the Army Corps of Engineers declined to provide precise numbers. The groups say more than half of the money is being spent on Ice Harbor Dam and includes new turbine blades.

"The Corps is continuing to commit major capital resources to restoring and extending the useful life of the four lower Snake River dams without hesitation or pause," the court document states.

The groups say the expenditures could be used to argue the dams shouldn't be removed.

Tags: 
Salmon
Fish
Snake River
Dams
Environment
Podcast News

Related Content

Boise Meeting On Salmon, Dam Removal Brings Up Old And New Arguments

By Nov 30, 2016
Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

The migration of sockeye salmon from their birth in Idaho’s Redfish Lake to the Pacific Ocean ties Oregon, Washington and the Gem State together. But that trek is a brutal one that kills many fish each year, and advocates say their journey is made more difficult by four federally run dams on the Snake River in Washington.

Public Meeting On Snake River Salmon Set For Boise Tuesday

By Nov 28, 2016
Salmon
Aaron Kunz / EarthFix

In May, a federal judge ordered dam operators in the Northwest to put all options back on the table to save endangered salmon. That means giving a close look at four dams on the lower Snake River. Now, Boiseans will have the chance to weigh in on the proposal.

The debate over the best way to protect salmon has been caught in court battles for the last 20 years.

A Bad Year For Idaho Sockeye Could Mean A Promising Future

By Dec 7, 2015
Roger Phillips / Idaho Department of Fish and Game

It was a bad year for endangered sockeye salmon making their way home on the Columbia River. Unusually warm water in Northwest Rivers this summer killed off most of the returning fish. But quick action by fish managers means the few that survived could produce a record number of smolts.

This year was supposed to be a record run, with 4,000 fish headed home to Idaho from the Pacific Ocean. But in early July, water temperatures heated up in the Columbia system and the fish started to die off.