To Expand Foreign Trade, Idaho Looks To The Far East

Idaho is dispatching a trade mission to the Far East on November 10. Twenty-one organizations and businesses will have meetings in Taiwan and Vietnam over the course of the eight day trip.

Click 'play' to hear the audio version of this story.

Representatives from sectors spanning the breadth of Idaho industry are packing their bags. Agricultural products like potatoes, beef and cheese will have emissaries going to Taiwan and Vietnam, as will high tech manufacturing ranging from semi-conductors to fire safety equipment.

For half the companies going on the Asia trip, this will be their first trade mission.

Idaho’s trading relations with Taiwan and Vietnam are both on the rise. Exports from the Gem State to Taiwan were up 20 percent in 2016 from the year before. The growth with Vietnam is even more pronounced. Between 2015 and 2016, Idaho exports to the nation were up 55 percent.

The trade delegation is being led by Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke. Each of the organizations participating in the trip have individual itineraries. In addition to meeting with current clients, the participants will get a firsthand look at the business climates of the two Asian nations and a chance to expand their footprint.

