Flood Damage Assessments To Start In Blaine County Soon

The Big Wood River again rose above flood stage this week. It’s the fifth time since early May. Damage assessments from the devastating flood season are finally set to get underway.

State and federal emergency management officials will meet with county and city leaders in the Wood River Valley the week of June 26 to examine the toll spring flooding took on infrastructure in the region.

Blaine County Commissioners say there’s no doubt this year’s flooding has changed the river channel of the Big Wood. They’ll be working with local cities in the coming days to evaluate restoring the natural flow of the river and deciding what, if any, measures to take to rehabilitate riverbanks.

According to the Idaho Mountain Express, damage amounts have yet to be calculated for flooding in Hailey’s Della View neighborhood and the Gimlet subdivision near Ketchum.

Damage assessment forms are available to residents affected by flooding on county and city websites. Disaster services coordinator for Blaine County, Chris Corwin, says if more than $2.5 million in damages to public property are reported across the region, Idaho could apply for federal disaster assistance.

