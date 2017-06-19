Former Trump Campaign Head Mulling Idaho Congressional Run

The former director of President Donald Trump's election campaign in Idaho said Monday he is seriously considering running for the state's open U.S. House seat.

Layne Bangerter of Melba told The Associated Press that he's weighing several options — including a possible appointment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture — but running for Idaho's 1st Congressional District is a strong possibility.

"I'm still working out the logistics, but if it unfolds, it'll be a great time," Banger said.

Bangerter is currently working as a special assistant to the president to reform the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It's unknown when or if Bangerter would be appointed as an undersecretary in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Previously, he directed Trump' campaign in Idaho, served as an adviser to Donald Trump Jr. on western natural resource issues and traveled with Vice President Mike President in the months leading up to the November election.

Bangerter is a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, where he focused on natural resources for 13 years.

Idaho's 1st Congressional District seat is now open after U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador announced he would run for governor in 2018. So far, former state Sen. Russ Fulcher and former Lt. Gov. David Leroy are the only top GOP candidates running for the position.

Bangerter says he would have the full support of the Trump administration if he chooses to run — which could be valuable in the predominantly conservative 1st Congressional District. However, he doesn't have a deadline when he'll make a decision on running for Congress.

The district covers the northern half of the state and snakes down to the western part of the Treasure Valley, including parts of Boise.