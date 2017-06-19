Four-Day Job Fair Underway In Canyon County

A four-day job fair gets underway in Caldwell this morning. A wide variety of industries will be participating in the event at the Idaho Department of Labor’s Canyon County office.

The largest job fair in recent memory, different sectors will be at the site looking to hire new talent each day.

According to the Statesman, companies are looking to take on some 1,100 employees over the four-day event. A range of positions are available with pay running along a scale starting around $11 an hour and topping out at about $40. Due to Canyon County’s miniscule unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, employers are paying a premium for competent and capable workers.

Employers from the health care field will be on hand Monday. Tuesday sees transportation and logistics jobs on offer. Wednesday will be all about manufacturing, and Thursday will focus on positions in the retail and clerical fields.

Each day, the job fair runs 9 a.m. to noon. Those looking for work should come prepared for an interview.

