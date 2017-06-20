Girlpool On World Cafe

Girlpool was formed by musicians Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker a few years ago after they met at a DIY space in Los Angeles. In 2015 Tividad and Tucker released their debut record, Before The World Was Big, as a duo — just two voices, two instruments (bass and guitar) and a whole lot of radical honesty.

This time around, that honesty is still intact, and so are those two-part harmonies. But Girlpool's expanded its roster to include drummer Miles Wintner — and, inevitably, it's expanded its sound too. The band also spent some time away from its hometown of LA, soaking up the East Coast by living in both Philadelphia and New York City. The result is Girlpool's second record, Powerplant. Hear the title track in the session above.

