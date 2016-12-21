Good Rescue It Was: Yoda The Tortoise Saved From Idaho Falls School Fire

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, ventilate the school without difficulty and save Yoda.
Firefighters have rescued a Russian tortoise named Yoda at an eastern Idaho elementary school after a heating device caused his habitat to start smoldering.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says it responded early Wednesday to a fire alarm at Fairview Elementary School in Idaho Falls and found the building filled with smoke.

Crews discovered a smoldering fire in a classroom in Yoda's 30-gallon enclosure and saved the tortoise.

Bonneville School District Superintendent Charles Shackett says a heating pad meant to keep Yoda warm caused the problem. The hand-sized tortoise is fine and back home with his owner, a teacher.

Shackett says he encourages pets in the classroom but will review animal habitat policies.

School officials say the fire damage is minimal, and the building is being aired out.

