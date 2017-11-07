Gov. Otter Names Hixon's Replacement In Idaho House

Jarom Wagoner, a Caldwell city planner, will be the newest member of the Idaho House of Representatives.

Gov. Butch Otter (R) tapped Wagoner to replace Brandon Hixon, who abruptly resigned shortly before news broke he was under investigation for sexual abuse late last month.

“Joining the Legislature mid-term makes things a little tougher for Representative Wagoner,” Otter said in a statement. “But I’m confident that lawmakers and leaders will embrace him and help make his tenure positive and productive. He deserves our support in representing the people of my native Canyon County.”

Wagoner previously ran for the same seat in 2012, but lost to Hixon in the Republican primary by 85 votes.

A graduate from Arizona State University, he has been involved with Canyon County Republican politics for several years.

He previously worked as a planner for the Ada County Highway District before returning to Caldwell city government in 2013.

Wagoner will serve out the rest of Hixon’s term, which runs through 2018.

