Hackfort Announces Live 'FiveThirtyEight' Podcast Event Coming To Boise Tech Festival

The tech portion of Treefort Music Fest has dropped their lineup of all-things-nerdy coming to Hackfort March 24-25. The top billing will be familiar to those who love podcasts and/or data journalism: host Nate Silver is set to record a live FiveThirtyEight podcast on stage at the Boise festival. The podcast follows national and local politics, using data to dissect elections and policy. It's regularly in top 100 podcast lists and has a devoted listenership.

Hackfort Director Janessa White says she persistently tweeted and emailed the FiveThirtyEight team to get their attention, which turned out to be a great strategy to secure their festival appearance.

"When I first found out FiveThirtyEight agreed to come, I think it took half a day for the news to really sink in," says White. "We are so excited to have them."

White says the podcast has only recorded a few live episodes, so their Treefort visit is quite an honor. Hackfort pass holders are guaranteed entrance to the event; badges cost $30.

