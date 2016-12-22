Holiday Programming On KBSX And KBSU

Holiday programming schedule for KBSU:

December 23

All Day: Classical 24 Christmas Music

December 24

6 p.m.: A Christmas Carol. Today’s program was recorded during a live performance in December, 2011 as part of the Morrison Center’s Family Reading Series.

The performance was scripted and directed by Carole Whiteleather, she also performs as the Ghost of Christmas Past. The role of Ebenezer Scrooge is performed by Stitch Marker with Rod Wolfe as Bob Cratchit and Old Fezziwig. Playing the part of Fred and Young Scrooge is David Ketchum, and in the roles of Subscription Gent, Fan, and Belle is Veronica Von Tobel.

The character of Jacob Marley is comprised of voices of the cast.

Special Guest Voice for the Ghost of Christmas Present is that of Richard Klautsch. Piano and Violin are played by Robyn Whitmore and sound design and effects are by Tim Long. Audio engineering is by John Fransen.

7 p.m.: Thistle and Shamrock Holiday Show

December 25

4 a.m. - 10 a.m.: Classical 24 Christmas Music

10 a.m.: Hollywood Holiday. Lynne Warfel, host of Saturday Cinema, takes you on a one hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas themed movies.

11 a.m.: A Christmas Carol. Today’s program was recorded during a live performance in December, 2011 as part of the Morrison Center’s Family Reading Series.

The performance was scripted and directed by Carole Whiteleather, she also performs as the Ghost of Christmas Past. The role of Ebenezer Scrooge is performed by Stitch Marker with Rod Wolfe as Bob Cratchit and Old Fezziwig. Playing the part of Fred and Young Scrooge is David Ketchum, and in the roles of Subscription Gent, Fan, and Belle is Veronica Von Tobel.

The character of Jacob Marley is comprised of voices of the cast.

Special Guest Voice for the Ghost of Christmas Present is that of Richard Klautsch. Piano and Violin are played by Robyn Whitmore and sound design and effects are by Tim Long. Audio engineering is by John Fransen.

Noon: Welcome Christmas! The perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups. An hour of traditional carols and new discoveries.

1 p.m.: St. Olaf Christmas Festival. A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

3 p.m.: Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The sounds of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir floated into many homes during the holidays in the '60s & '70s on Goodyear and Firestone albums, bringing lush renditions of favorite Christmas carols. Those warm memories and feelings come right back again in this holiday special. The choir continues its tradition of great artistry with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and surprises with lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.

4 p.m.: A Festival of Nine Lessons And Carols. Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live service of spoken-word and music (choral and organ) broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

6 p.m.: Classical Guitar Alive! Christmas Show

Holiday specials on KBSX:

December 24

4p.m.: The Splendid Table's Homemade Holidays With America's Test Kitchen. It’s a team approach to holiday eating and entertaining this year when The Splendid Table joins forces with America’s Test Kitchen to simplify entertaining and the holiday kitchen. Lynne Rossetto Kasper, Bridget Lancaster, Jack Bishop and other America’s Test Kitchen personalities take it all on, whether you are cooking for two or twenty. Join us for foolproof ideas and recipes, gift guides for the eaters and cooks on your list and the perfect snack for Santa. This special holiday program is designed for use in the week leading up to Christmas.

December 25

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites. Extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Featuring Audie Cornish, David Sedaris and other voices from NPR’s past and present.

7 p.m.: All Songs Considered for the Holidays. Host Bob Boilen has had it with the holidays. He storms out of the studio and finds himself taking a Dickensian journey, with visits from some old friends including Carrie Brownstein, Dan Auerbach, Aimee Mann, Ben Folds and more. And um, they will also play the usual unusual holiday songs.