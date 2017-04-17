Home Prices On The Rise In Idaho As Supply Shrinks

By 5 hours ago

The price of housing in Ada and Canyon Counties is near a record high. Supplies aren't keeping up with demand in the Treasure Valley homes market.
Credit Chapendra / Flickr

Housing prices across the Treasure Valley keep rising as the supply of homes remains stagnant.

The median price of home in Canyon County is up over 10 percent from the same time last year. Homes in the county are now up to $164,700. Last July, the average price was $160,000.

According to the Statesman, home prices in Ada County are still floating around record highs. Last June, prices of resale houses peaked at $239,000. Prices this March were still up over 8 percent from where they were at the same time in 2016. The median resale home price in Ada County last month was $233,000. When factoring in new build homes, the median price leapt to $250,000.

Homebuilders across the nation are failing to keep pace with demand. Supplies of homes across the valley have gone from low to lower. Ada County listings are down 15 percent from March of last year, and Canyon County has seen a decline of 10 percent.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Real Estate
Podcast News

Related Content

Victor Not Wealthiest ZIP In Idaho

By Apr 14, 2017
Screenshot / Zillow.com

A report making the rounds of the internet and getting cited in papers around Idaho posits the town of Victor in the far east of the state had the most expensive ZIP code in Idaho. That claim is being debunked.

The report came from website GoBankingRates.com which calculated the median home prices in Victor at just shy of $350,000. With that figure, the website awarded Victor the title of priciest ZIP in the state.

Ada And Canyon County Homes Are Becoming Less Affordable

By Jun 23, 2016
For Sale Coldwell Banker House Sold
Adam Cotterell / Boise State Public Radio

Home ownership in Idaho’s two most populous counties is getting less affordable. That’s according to a report released Thursday by real estate data company RealtyTrac.

How affordable your home is has to do with the percentage of your income you have to spend on it. RealtyTrac says home prices are going up faster than income in Ada and Canyon Counties. So homes are getting less affordable.