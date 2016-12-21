HUD Awards To Help Idaho Homeless

Idaho is picking up close to $4 million in federal money to prevent and end homelessness.

Tuesday the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the state $3.6 million to fund 32 local projects aimed at helping the homeless.

Programs from all corners of the state will receive awards. CATCH of Ada County Rapid Re-housing will pick up $89,000. Idaho Falls Permanent Housing will get $86,000. And Magic Valley Rapid Re-housing will get $44,000.

The money first passes through homeless planning agencies, made up of local governments, homeless organizations and social service providers. They decide the most effective way to distribute the funding, region-by-region.

Over the last six years HUD has given Idaho more than $25 million to combat homelessness. That's just a small percentage of what HUD does nationally.

This year alone, HUD has provided $1.95 billion for new and renewal projects around the country.

