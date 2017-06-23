The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Musical Comes To Boise's Idaho Shakespeare Festival

  • Keri Renee Fuller plays the gypsy Esmeralda and Corey Mach plays the title role.
    Idaho Shakespeare Festival

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is preparing to open its major musical production of the summer: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, featuring songs from the 1996 Disney animated classic. The theatrical adaptation of the musical has been rarely seen on American stages; only two other U.S. cities have hosted productions of the show.

With just a few days before ISF’s debut of The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Friday, June 30, actors Corey Mach, who plays the title role and Keri Renee Fuller, who plays the gypsy Esmeralda, visit with Weekend Edition host George Prentice.

You can read more about The Hunchback of Notre Dame and learn how to get tickets at idahoshakespeare.org.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival
Podcast News

