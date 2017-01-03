Idaho Dairymen's Association Expects Flat Market In 2017

Idaho’s dairy industry will be watching the new Trump administration’s trade policy, as one of the state’s biggest sectors is bracing for a flat year.

The president of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association told an agriculture conference last month that any increase in Idaho’s milk production would be exported abroad.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that by November of this year, dairy exports will be 8.9 billion pounds – that’s slightly higher than last November’s 8.7 billion pounds.

Dairymen President Bob Naerebout tells the Twin Falls Times News he expects milk production to increase by about 2 or 3 percent. Those figures line up with annual increases over the past several years and translate to an additional 500,000 to 750,000 pounds of milk each day.

Naerebout says Idaho needs to add a processing facility on par with the Chobani plant every year to use the additional milk. With domestic dairy needs being satisfied, trade policy has become the professional association’s top concern.

