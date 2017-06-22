Idaho Education Association Announces New President

After a statewide vote from its members, the Idaho Education Association announced its new president Wednesday.

Kari Overall, a history teacher at South Junior High School in Boise, will begin her three-year term as president of the IEA at the start of August.

Overall will succeed Penni Cyr, who is retiring after serving six years as president of the association. In a statement, Cyr said Overall is a passionate leader of the IEA and an experienced educator both in the classroom and on the policy front.

Overall spent the past 11 years on the IEA Board of Directors. In addition, she’s played active roles within the Boise Education Association and the National Education Association.

A graduate of Boise High, Overall has called Idaho home since age eight. She has a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Idaho and her Master of Arts in Education from Lesley University.

The incoming president says she looks forward to advocating for students, teachers and public education alongside association members. The Idaho Education Association is Idaho’s leading organization for education employees.

