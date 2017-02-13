Idaho Fish And Game Adds More Feeding Sites

Elk and deer continue to struggle this winter and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is adding 27 more feeding sites for the animals.

That brings the number of feed sites around the Southeast Region to 89.

There are 16 elk sites feeding 2,780 animals. There are 71 deer sites, feeding 8,731 of the animals. And two pronghorn sites are getting feed to 215 animals. The sites are in 12 Idaho counties.

Fish and Game says the Southeast Region has been hit very hard and most feeding sites are the result of excessive snowpack. More than 100 volunteers are helping with the program.

In less than a month, more than 200,000 pounds of deer pellets have been distributed. More than 400,000 pounds of hay have also gone to the animals.

Fish and Game reminds people not to visit feeding sites. The Department says the animals need to conserve their energy and should not be disturbed.

