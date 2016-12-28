Idaho Highway 55 Could See Construction And A New Bridge Next Year

If you drive on Idaho Highway 55, get ready for some construction slowdowns in the New Year.

For anyone traveling north from Boise to Banks, Cascade, Donnelly or beyond, Highway 55 is the main route, and an extremely busy one, especially in the summer months. Any construction project on the highway is of interest to travelers, especially one that will take 10 to 12 months and replace an entire bridge.

The Idaho Transportation Department will hold a meeting next week to talk about their project to replace the Idaho 55/Payette River Bridge.

It was built in 1934 and no longer meets today’s standards. So the Department wants to build a new bridge, in the fall of 2017.

ITD plans to break up the project into two stages. The west half of the bridge would be built during winter, to avoid high water. That will take five to six months. The next stage will push traffic onto the new section of bridge, while demolishing the old one.

One very important note, travel will be down to one lane in each direction during construction.

The public meeting on the project is set for January 5 at Horseshoe Bend City  Hall. Public comment on the project is open until January 26.

