Idaho Novelist Breathes Life Into Dickens In Debut Novel

Screenwriter, film director and Idaho resident Samantha Silva has just completed her debut novel, "Mr. Dickens and His Carol," a fictional account of Charles Dickens and the birth of A Christmas Carol. But the book is weaved with threads of true accounts of Dickens' real life.

Listen below for Silva's full conversation with Weekend Edition host George Prentice about her novel's origins and inspirations.

Silva will celebrate the release of her novel Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Rediscovered Books in Boise. You can learn more at their website.

