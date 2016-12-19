Idaho Protesters Gather Before Electors Vote

By & Dec 19, 2016
  • Protesters gather outside the State capitol building ahead of Idaho's Electoral College vote, in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
    Protesters gather outside the State capitol building ahead of Idaho's Electoral College vote, in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Demonstrators have gathered outside Idaho's Capitol hours before Republican electors are expected to back President-elect Donald Trump.

Roughly 40 protesters marched, chanted and waved signs Monday, joining similar efforts around the country in a last-ditch attempt to swing electors from voting for Trump. The efforts aren't expected to work in Idaho, nor are they expected to prevent Trump's selection as president.

One Idaho protester stood on the Idaho Capitol steps and read a letter from a Texas elector Christopher Suprun, who vowed not to vote for Trump.

The formal vote is scheduled to take place noon in the governor's ceremonial office in the Idaho Capitol. The event is open to the public.

