Idaho Senator Crapo Joins Judiciary Committee

By 19 minutes ago
  • Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is sworn into the 115th Congress.
    Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is sworn into the 115th Congress.
    Mike Crapo / United States Senate

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo will start his next term in Congress by joining the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Crapo already sits on four committees, Budget, Finance, Indian Affairs, as well as Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. Now he joins the Judiciary Committee.

Crapo will be part of the group that has jurisdiction for judicial and executive nominations - everything from Attorney General to the nation’s highest court. Plus, many district and appeal courts. Crapo says he’s ready to weigh in on a new Supreme Court nominee, to replace Judge Antonin Scalia, who died last year.

“That nominee must follow in the model of Justice Scalia, looking first and foremost to the Constitution for guidance,” says Crapo.

Crapo says he’s also hopeful he can fill the state’s vacant federal judgeship with Idaho Judge David Nye. Nye’s nomination got a unanimous vote last year by the Judiciary Committee but it never came up for a full Senate vote. The vacancy means Idaho only has one full-time federal district judge.

Nationwide, there are more than 100 judicial vacancies that the Trump presidency will inherit after years of gridlock between President Obama and the Republican-controlled Senate.

Find Samantha Wright on Twitter @samwrightradio

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Mike Crapo
U.S. Supreme Court
Antonin Scalia
Judges
Podcast News

Related Content

Senator Crapo Pushes For Vote On Federal Judge, Idaho Issues During Lame Duck Session

By Nov 18, 2016
Otto Kitsinger / AP Images

Senator Mike Crapo is not giving up on his push to get a vote on Pocatello judge David Nye's nomination to the U.S. District Court of Idaho. Nye was selected to fill a vacant seat on the court in April. Since then, he’s survived questions from the senate judiciary committee, and has been waiting to get a full vote from the Senate. Crapo is hopeful Nye's nomination can come to a vote during the current lame duck session.

Sen. Mike Crapo Says He Will Vote For Trump

By Oct 24, 2016
Mike Crapo
U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho says he's voting for Donald Trump after earlier this month rescinding his endorsement.

Crapo in a statement released Monday says he will vote for Trump to keep Hillary Clinton from becoming president.

Earlier this month Crapo pulled his endorsement after a video tape surfaced of Trump making vulgar and sexually charged comments about women.

Crapo said at the time he'd spent more than 20 years working on domestic violence protections and Trump's excuse of locker room talk was unacceptable.

GOP's Crapo 'Confident' In Idaho's Election Results

By Oct 20, 2016
Darin Oswald / Idaho Statesman

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho said through a spokesman that he is confident in the state's election process and will respect the results of next month's election.

Crapo's statement Thursday followed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump refusal during Wednesday's debate to say whether he would accept the outcome of the election.

However, campaign senior adviser Todd Cranney added in an emailed statement that Crapo believes officials should take every legal possibility to protect the integrity and fairness of all elections.