Idaho To Stop Enforcing Telemedicine Abortion Bans

Women will no longer be banned from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine in Idaho under a newly reached agreement.

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands announced Monday that the lawsuit settlement lifts unnecessary burdens on women seeking safe abortions.

The organization's lawsuit was directed at two laws passed in 2015 that required doctors to be present when administering pregnancy-ending pills.

Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the legislation argued that the law better protects women's health against so-called "webcam abortions," which are not accessible in Idaho

Under the agreement, the Idaho Legislature has until the end of the 2017 legislative session to repeal the laws. If not, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill will declare the laws unconstitutional and unenforceable.

Telemedicine
Abortion

Planned Parenthood Sues Idaho Over Abortion Laws

By Dec 2, 2015
Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn two recently passed Idaho laws that ban women from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine.

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest in a lawsuit filed Tuesday says that the laws, signed by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter this year, create an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

The new laws require doctors to be present when administering pregnancy-ending pills. It also requires doctors to make "all reasonable efforts" to schedule a follow-up, but it does not specify how many days later.

Medical Abortion Bill Passes Idaho Senate

By Mar 23, 2015

The Idaho Senate has passed legislation banning women from receiving abortion-inducing medication through telemedicine — an option not available in the state — on a 27-7 party-line vote.

The Senate's seven Democrats opposed the bill Monday, arguing the proposal improperly regulated how doctors should administer care.

Republican Sen. Sheryl Nuxoll from Cottonwood countered that the bill protects women against so-called "webcam abortions," because rarely medical abortions result in surgery.

Nation's Largest Telemedicine Provider Leaves Idaho After Severe Sanction

By Apr 28, 2014
The practice of doctors treating patients over the phone, online or by videoconferencing is a growing subset of the health care system.

The Idaho Legislature passed a bill this year calling for stakeholders to set state standards for the practice of telemedicine. Lawmakers see telemedicine as an option to bring health care to sparsely populated rural areas and address a severe doctor shortage in the state.