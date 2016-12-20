Idaho Weekly Wages On The Rise, Still Lag Nationally

By Dec 20, 2016
  • money, dollars, wages
    401(K)2013 / Flickr Creative Commons

Weekly wages in Idaho’s private sector are on the rise, according to a recent report out by the state’s Department of Labor.

Weekly earnings have increased by $30 from the second quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of this year, according to the report.

The 4.2 percent growth rate that’s pushed the weekly wage up to 743 dollars is double the national average. Robust growth like that puts Idaho in fourth place nationally for over-the-year wage growth.

Washington State leads for growth coming in at nearly 6 percent. Second and third place New Hampshire and Oregon have 4.4 and 4.3 percent growth respectively.

The report finds nearly all industries in Idaho saw pay increases over the last year with weekly wages in retail specifically going up 10 percent. The Gem State’s wages have gone up by 9.4 percent over the last three years. Despite the increase, Idaho’s average weekly wage is paltry when compared to national averages -- the state ranks 48 of 50.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Wages
Idaho Department of Labor
Podcast News

Related Content

Why Idaho May Be The Best Place To Be A Nurse

By Sep 16, 2015
Drexel University

When my wife became a nurse I suggested we move to Oregon where RNs make in excess of $20,000 a year more than in Idaho. I was joking (mostly) but that gap is hard to ignore. And it’s not much smaller for Washington or Nevada. Now a new info-graphic from Drexel University says we should ignore those raw salary numbers because Idaho is financially the best place to be a nurse.

Idaho's Per Capita Income Goes Up, But Still Ranks 47th Nationally

By Scott Graf Jul 8, 2015
Construction Worker
Molly Messick / StateImpact Idaho

Idaho workers saw the largest per capita income increase in the country in 2013, according to data recently released by the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. The 2.4 percent increase was substantially higher than 0.1 percent increase seen nationally.

Effort To Raise Idaho's Minimum Wage Focuses On North Idaho Town

By Emilie Ritter Saunders Apr 6, 2015

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports a former lawmaker and minimum wage increase advocate Anne Nesse has submitted paperwork to get a minimum wage increase on the local ballot. Voters may have the chance to raise the local minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $8.75 in 2016, then $10.25 in 2017.

Idaho Population Continues To Move To Urban Centers Within State

By May 23, 2016
IcaWise / Flickr Creative Commons

If you lived in a rural part of the state in 1990, there’s a good chance that you now live in a town or city. That’s according to census data parsed by the Idaho Department of Labor. Researcher Janell Hyer says people are continuing to move where the jobs are – and that means more populated cities like Boise and Meridian.

“People are coming from the rural areas moving into the urban areas," says Hyer. "Even though they may not be growing as fast as they were in previous years, they are still growing and that’s where the growth is taking place.”