Idaho Weekly Wages On The Rise, Still Lag Nationally

Weekly wages in Idaho’s private sector are on the rise, according to a recent report out by the state’s Department of Labor.

Click 'play' to hear the audio version of this story.

Weekly earnings have increased by $30 from the second quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of this year, according to the report.

The 4.2 percent growth rate that’s pushed the weekly wage up to 743 dollars is double the national average. Robust growth like that puts Idaho in fourth place nationally for over-the-year wage growth.

Washington State leads for growth coming in at nearly 6 percent. Second and third place New Hampshire and Oregon have 4.4 and 4.3 percent growth respectively.

The report finds nearly all industries in Idaho saw pay increases over the last year with weekly wages in retail specifically going up 10 percent. The Gem State’s wages have gone up by 9.4 percent over the last three years. Despite the increase, Idaho’s average weekly wage is paltry when compared to national averages -- the state ranks 48 of 50.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2016 Boise State Public Radio