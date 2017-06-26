With Independence Day Approaching, Treasure Valley Authorities Highlight Firework Safety

By 18 minutes ago

This Independence Day, authorities say people who want to set off fireworks should opt for legal, safe and sane pyrotechnics rather than airborne rockets that are illegal and can easily start fires.
Credit Lafe / Flickr

In the run up to the Fourth of July, fireworks are now on sale at licensed stands. With the memory of last summer’s Table Rock Fire still fresh, officials are asking people to be mindful of where they detonate their pyrotechnics.

The Table Rock Fire scorched four square miles of the Boise foothills and burned destroyed one home last year; it started with an illegal Roman candle.

Even so-called “safe and sane” fireworks can start wildfires and present a danger if set off improperly or in areas close to accelerants like fuel or dried brush.

Meridian Fire Marshal Joe Bongiorno offered a few precautions to KTVB.

He says to first pay attention to your surroundings. He recommends lighting fireworks in the street but says to keep an eye out for traffic and parked cars. An empty parking lot would be ideal.

Next, the fire marshal recommends steering clear of dry grass, bushes, trees and anything that could easily catch. And lighting fireworks in the Boise Foothills? Don’t even think about it, he says.

When using legal, “safe and sane” fireworks, Bongiorno says keep a couple buckets of water handy or a hose in case things get out of hand. Fireworks can be sold and used through July 5.

For more local news, follow the KBSX newsroom on Twitter @KBSX915

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Fireworks
Fourth of July
Fire Safety
Podcast News

Related Content

Fireworks Ban Rejected In Idaho Statehouse On Last Day To Intro Personal Bills

By Feb 14, 2017
state seal, legislature
Emilie Ritter Saunders / Boise State Public Radio

Monday was a busy day at the Statehouse.

Boise Fire Chief Pushes Fireworks Ban

By Feb 2, 2017
Joe Jaszewski / Idaho Statesman

Oddly enough, you can buy fireworks in Idaho, but detonating aerial types in the state is illegal. The Table Rock Fire started unintentionally with illegal fireworks on June 30th of last year; the total cost of battling the flames ended up around $341,000.

Immediately following the fire, Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan called the fireworks policy “absolutely ludicrous.”

Now, Doan is asking lawmakers to prohibit the sale of fireworks in Idaho.