The Internet Is Gratified: 'April The Giraffe' Gives Birth On Popular Livestream

For a large portion of the Internet, patience has finally paid off.

April, a giraffe at a New York state zoo, gave birth Saturday on a widely-and-intensely-watched live stream.

According to The Associated Press, at least 1.2 million people watched the event on Animal Adventure Park's YouTube page.

Buzzfeed News has isolated the exact moment of birth and it can be viewed below. Warning: like most live mammal births, it's kind of messy.

Shortly thereafter, the newborn calf took its first steps.

The feed was launched in February and quickly picked up an intense following of viewers hoping to catch the first glimpses of a baby giraffe. In between the cam's launch and payoff, an apparel line sprang up dedicated to the pregnant April, as well as a GoFundMe page to shower the zoo with funds to care for calf when it arrived.

But in February, viewers were left briefly in the dark after the video was flagged for "nudity and sexual content." The shutdown didn't last long, however, and fervent April watchers were once again allowed their favorite Beckettian pastime.

Though details of the calf are scarce, the Associated Press notes, newborn giraffes typically weigh around 150 pounds and are about 6 feet at birth.

The news service adds that the zoo plans on a naming contest.

