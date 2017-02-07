Interstate 84 Section To Be Repaved This Summer

The Idaho Transportation Department says it's going to re-pave a section of Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell this summer instead of next year.

Specifically, ITD is looking to refurbish the section between Franklin Boulevard in Nampa and Franklin Road in Caldwell during the warmer months.

The Idaho Press Tribune reports the resurfacing of the highway wasn't scheduled until 2018, but after the freeway quickly deteriorated following a beating by record-setting winter weather, ITD decided to hasten their plans. Parts of the freeway were closed for two weeks last month as temporary patches were applied and potholes were filled.

ITD says the re-paving will take place over four weekends. No firm start date has been established yet. The project is expected to cost $14 million ; the funds will come from federal and state sources like gas taxes and registration fees.